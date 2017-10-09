The Best Warm Paint Colors for a Cozy Home

For being hard to translate precisely, the Scandinavian concept of “ hygge” has taken off world-wide, and for good reason. Loosely, the centuries-old term means “coziness,” so it makes sense home decor has fully embraced the approach, making spaces warm, welcoming, and comforting. Luckily, sometimes all it takes to achieve that is the right shade of paint. Paint can give you the most dramatic transformation for the lowest cost. It can make a room seem completely redecorated, even if the wall color is the only thing that changed.So we won’t lecture you on how hard it is to choose the right hue—everyone knows the woes of finding a pink that’s not Pepto-Bismol or a white that doesn’t require solar eclipse safety glasses. Here, to fast track your path to a cozy abode, we’ve gathered a few warm shades to try now.