The Best Warm Paint Colors for a Cozy Home
For being hard to translate precisely, the Scandinavian concept of “ hygge” has taken off world-wide, and for good reason. Loosely, the centuries-old term means “coziness,” so it makes sense home decor has fully embraced the approach, making spaces warm, welcoming, and comforting. Luckily, sometimes all it takes to achieve that is the right shade of paint. Paint can give you the most dramatic transformation for the lowest cost. It can make a room seem completely redecorated, even if the wall color is the only thing that changed.So we won’t lecture you on how hard it is to choose the right hue—everyone knows the woes of finding a pink that’s not Pepto-Bismol or a white that doesn’t require solar eclipse safety glasses. Here, to fast track your path to a cozy abode, we’ve gathered a few warm shades to try now.
The New Neutral
In the age of “millennial pink” don’t be afraid to take it a few shades softer to a warm blush tone to create a laid-back atmosphere. Try Pink Ground (202) by Farrow and Ball.
Go Greige
This one is right out of Chip and Joanna’s playbook—gray-beige is a sure bet for a soothingly neutral palette. Try Benjamin Moore Ashwood (OC-47).
The Good Blues
They say blue is cool, but this hue, Sherwin-Williams Inkwell (SW 6992) is so rich and deep it’s cozy and enveloping.
Fit for a Queen (Bee)
It simply doesn’t get any warm-and-cozy-ier than Sherwin-Williams Honeycomb (SW6375).
Take A Look:
Winter’s coming. Are your walls ready?
Go-to Gray
Set a neutral backdrop for statement features to take center stage with this goes-with-anything gray shade: Sherwin-Williams’ Tinsmith (SW 7657).
Fall Favorites
If you’re dreaming of flannel, apple orchards, and hot mugs of cider, Sherwin-Williams Spicy Hue (SW 6342) might be for you.
Get White Right
Ah, white paint. Let us save you lots of tedious standing-and-staring-at-the-wall. One of our warm but clean favorites is Swiss Coffee (OC-45) by Benjamin Moore.
Bring Nature In
Just because the leaves have turned doesn’t mean you can’t dress up your interiors with this earthy, inviting green. Get it: Benjamin Moore Timson Green (CW-470).
Pretty in Purple
Really “purple” doesn’t even capture the depth or elegance of this rich aubergine, named Brinjal (no 222) from Farrow and Ball.
A Color for the Ages
Sherwin-Williams Antiquity (SW 6402) walks the thin line between green, yellow, and tan, but captures the best of all of them.
Serene Green
The soft green undertones of Sherwin-Williams’ Austere Gray (SW 6184) will make any space feel relaxed.
Walls of Gold
Try Benjamin Moore’s Concord Ivory (HC-12) creamy, golden yellow warms up any room without looking dated or cheesy.