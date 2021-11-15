Keep it classic with these standout shades that always hit the right note.

Out of all the design choices you have to make in a room—where to place your sofa, which rug to choose, and how to deal with those awkward nooks and crannies, for starters—selecting the right paint color is arguably the most difficult decision. It doesn't matter if you choose a crisp white, moody dark hue, or a vibrant pop of color, any shade has the power to transform your room's overall feel. And, of course, there's always the worry that you'll tire of whichever shade you ultimately choose.

Don't worry, help is on the way. We asked a handful of designers to share their favorite classic paint colors. Regardless of which shades pique your interest, the hues below have some serious staying power.

Modern Black and White Kitchen with Large Island Credit: Design and Photo: JL Design

"A timeless paint color that will never go out of style is Sherwin-Williams' Iron Ore," shares Lauren Harmon, interior designer at JL Design. "This selection might shock some, but it really is a neutral color that we use quite frequently. We love to see it applied on walls, trim, doors, cabinets—you name it! It's dark without being black. Its versatility allows it to coordinate with both warm and cool schemes.

White Living Room with Black Granite Fireplace Credit: Photo: Clare Forndran; Design: Ali Budd

"It's the perfect white because it's not too cool or too warm," shares Ali Budd. "I find a lot of whites end up looking yellow once they go up on the wall. This shade is the perfect backdrop with the cleanest look. I'm a huge fan of painting all walls white and playing with color by adding in colorful furniture pieces and accenting walls with wallpaper."

White Dining Room with Large Rectangular Bleach Wood Table Credit: Photo: Andrea Carson; Design: LTW Design

"My favorite color is Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace," says Leia T. Ward of LTW Design. "It's a pure clean white that will never go out of style because it is the perfect backdrop for all other color tones—whether it be neutrals or something bold."

Small Galley Kitchen with Window Credit: Photo: Edward Underwood Photography; Design: Shawna Underwood

"Beach Glass is a favorite blue-green paint color that instantly makes you think of the beach," says Shawna Underwood. "The serene color makes it perfect for any space including the kitchen, making it a go-to paint color that is here to stay."

Light-filled Corner with Two Gray Swivel Chairs Credit: Photo: Nicholas McGinn; Design: Amhad Freeman

"This is my all-time favorite white and it works perfectly in all spaces, indoors and outdoors," explains Amhad Freeman. "It has a softness to it and works well in the natural light as well as artificial light. It transitions from day to night flawlessly and also works well in all paint finishes."

Blue and White Kitchen with Serena and Lily Barstools Credit: Photo: Reagan Elizabeth Photography; Design: Kim Armstrong Interior Design

"This is a great dark navy blue," shares Kim Armstrong. "I love to use it as a punch of color on cabinets to make a bold statement."

Living Room with Blue Velvet Sofa and Built-In Cabinets Credit: Photo: Eric Piasecki; Design: Heather Hilliard

"I love Benjamin Moore's French Canvas for nearly every space," Heather Hilliard shares. "It's a lovely off-white with bisque tones, so it works especially well in bright spaces where a stark, cold white could potentially appear harsh in contrast to the pattern and color."

Large Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling Gray Linens Credit: Design and Photo: Stone House Collective

"Swiss Coffee by Benjamin Moore is a warm, classic paint color that I love using in many projects," explains Anna Franklin, interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective. "Since it is an off-white, it goes with everything and provides a beautiful neutral palette to highlight the other textures and pops of color within a design. Its versatility makes it the perfect base color for a space that won't ever go out of style and will allow you to easily switch up the design elements within a space for years to come without having to seek a new paint color."

Bedroom with Tapestry Headboard Credit: Photo: Emily Followill; Design: Jessica Davis

"It's the perfect white that isn't too warm or cool and is a great backdrop for any style of furnishing," shares Jessica Davis, owner of Atelier Davis. "I used it throughout my house because I really wanted the architecture and furnishings to stand out against the white walls."

White Bedroom with Shiplap Wall Credit: Photo: Sean Litchfield; Design: BNR Interiors

"My favorite color go-to is Benjamin Moore's Decorator's White," says Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors. "It's a classic that's not too bright or too yellow," It just livens up any space without feeling stale. I love color, so with Decorator's White, I'm able to let the fabrics, prints, and textures do the talking. It's the perfect backdrop."

Large Modern Kitchen with Gray Cabinets Credit: Design and Photo: Jean Liu

"One of our go-to colors is Morris Room Grey by Sherwin Williams," designer Jean Liu shares. "We joke that grey is the new beige, and with such warm hues as found in Sherwin Williams' Morris Room Grey, we can't help but keep coming back to it over and over again."

Entryway with Round Window Credit: Photo: Marili Forastieri; Design: Rodney Lawrence