If You Love Decorator's White, You're Going to Love This Paint Color

White makes this small kitchen feel open and spacious. The cabinets are painted the same crisp white (Pure White (SW7005) by Sherwin-Williams) that coats as the wall and vaulted ceiling. A ceramic subway-tile backsplash and sleek marble countertops complete the monochromatic look. Greenery adds a splash of color around the sink. Easy-to-access open shelving holds everyday basics, cookbooks, and decorative platters and pitchers; Shaker-style lower cabinets store pots and pans. Chrome knobs and appliances complete the clean, modern look in the kitchen.

Shopping for paint is never as simple as it seems, especially when it comes to whites. To those who have never had the pleasure of staring at three (or four, or five…) similar white paint samples dabbed on a wall, that may feel shocking. It's just white after all, right?

Believe it or not, there might be more shades of white to sort through than any other hue in your paint store's selection. Some offer warm undertones while other feel a bit cooler or more neutral. Some can read slightly blue, others more yellow or pink. Which white works is entirely dependent on the light in your home and the level of brightness you hope to achieve in your design. Really, the only way to know is to try some out.

While testing is a must, there are a few whites out there that are dependble – tried-and-true favorites of designers and DIY decorators alike. Benjamin Moore's Decorator's White (CC-20), for example, almost always delivers. This cooler shade leans toward the neutral spectrum of whites and offers a safe go-to for home decorators who just can't decide.

If you love Decorator's White and want to try something new, though, it might be time to give Sherwin-Williams' Pure White (SW 7005) a whirl. It's Light Reflectance Value, or LRV, is about the same as Decorator's White, which means these two shades will bounce off brightness without looking sterile in a similar fashion. Both are crisp and vivid, but with depth and softness. Both have a touch of gray, which means they pair well with grays and cooler color tones. Basically, both are classics for everything from walls to trim.

Still not convinced? Take a gander at our Crane Island, Florida Idea House for the ultimate inspiration. Blended in with a few other timeless neutrals, Pure White was a perfect fit on everything from the walls of the primary bedroom to the ceiling in the living room. Eyeing another shade you see? Our resource guide will point you in the right direction.