Neutral Paint Colors We Can’t Wait To Try in 2021

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that our homes are our sanctuaries. As our busy schedules slowed down last year, our houses worked extra hard as offices, schools, restaurants, playgrounds, and gyms. And as we spent more time inside, we realized that a few of our rooms could use some sprucing up, like giving the laundry room that fresh coat of creamy white or finally painting the front porch ceiling a charming shade of blue.

You could be a few brush strokes away from a calmer life with Sherwin-William's new Living Well collection. The 11 mood-setting palettes are inspired by a mix of colors and paints chosen to invite a sense of comfort, style, and well-being into the home. "A new year means a fresh start for us and our homes. The new paints and palettes of the Living Well collection can help consumers live more mindfully," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Living Well means creating a home that works harder for you, whether transforming rooms that serve multiple functions or selecting paint and colors that help create a haven," said Wadden. "With these new color palettes, we want to give customers the tools to turn their space into one that fits their needs, materially and stylistically."

The thoughtfully designed palettes make it easier for homeowners to give their spaces a brand-new look. Each delivers complementary soothing shades to help turn a room into an oasis, like the woodland-inspired greens of Balance or the coastal colors of Recharge or dusty desert hues of Unplug. Mix-and-match colors within a palette to create a cohesive look for your room. With 11 different palettes to choose from, there's a set for everyone's style.

WATCH: 5 Painting Mistakes You're Accidentally Making

The Living Well collection includes two products to expand Sherwin-Williams' SuperPaint line with added air purifying and sanitizing technologies. "Sherwin-Williams continues to perfect paint qualities, such as technologies that help reduce odors and moisture. With Sanitizing and Air Purifying Technology, we are building on SuperPaint, a popular product trusted by homeowners and professionals for its exceptional performance and durability," said Rick Watson, director of product information and technical services at Sherwin-Williams. "Customers will get the quality paint they expect with added technologies that help create balance in the spaces around us."