Sherwin-Williams Predicts These Paint Colors Will Be Huge in 2022

In 2021, homeowners whipped out their paint brushes to give the spaces they'd been spending so much time in a fresh new look. Some repainted kitchen cabinetry in bold shades, while others swathed the living room in a soothing hue. We especially loved the vibrant citrus colors that brought a splash of happiness into our houses.

Who's ready for a few new paint trends? Sherwin-Williams has announced its 2022 Colormix Forecast: MODE. This acronym represents four curated palettes: Method, Opus, Dreamland, and Ephemera. The company describes the collection as 40 trend-forward hues that embrace creativity, intention, and discovery. "We told a story of balance and rhythm through color last year as we transitioned into a time of stillness. We are holding that balance in one hand and embracing growth and adaptability in the other as we move toward a new vision and discovery of our world," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. "Embracing the idea of MODE in design inspires a new way of being as we explore beyond what has been the familiar."

According to Sherwin-Williams, "The palettes tell stories about sustainability, deep and spiritual maximalism, the connection between technology and mindfulness, and nostalgia for the 1960s to 1980s. These stories celebrate creativity and intention as we look to the future and seek to inspire exploration through color, including warm neutrals, bold metallics, organic greens, and nostalgic reds."

The forecast is filled with inspired colors to enhance the look and feel of your home. The Method palette calls on nature's processes, with a balance of organic neutrals (like Woven Wicker, SW 9104) and earthy tones (like Urbane Bronze, SW 7048). Opus is an opulent palette that shows off darker, edgier shades (like Iron Ore, SW 7069). For life-giving energy, look to Dreamland, which includes peaceful purples (like Lite Lavender, SW 6554, shown above) and fresh greens (like Cucuzza Verde, SW 9038). The ephemera palette offers a playful new take on classic primary colors, with rich hues like Sierra Redwood (SW 7598).