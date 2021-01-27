The Best Blue Paint Colors For Porch Ceilings, According to Designers

Atmospheric sky-blues and blue-greens are classic choices for Southerners, particularly on the ceilings of porches and patios throughout the region. This family of breezy, beautiful blues feel at once nostalgic and quintessentially Southern. So how can you recreate this look for your own outdoor space this season? Designer Roger Higgins of Nashville-based R. Higgins Interiors recommends sticking to subtle shades and encourages homeowners to consider a home’s existing color palette and style prior to choosing a paint color.

“We love to use pale blues that have a grey or otherwise softened undertone because it highlights the millwork details and is still soft enough to go with most any other color palette,” he explains. “We recommend a pale blue that is subtle—never bold in coloration—so that it is noticeable, yet won’t distract from the architecture of the home or stand out too strongly from porch furnishings and fabrics.” Higgins’s recommended shade is Old Porter Paint’s Limpet Shell, which he says makes for a soothing and atmospheric entry.

Atlanta’s Lauren Lowe of Lauren Elaine Interiors shares an affinity for blue patio ceilings, as well. “Being a Southern girl, I love painting porch ceilings blue and carrying the color indoors into sunrooms,” she says. “That little peep of a happy, soft blue begs you to linger longer on those warm summer nights.”

If you’re looking for more designer-recommended shades for your porch ceiling, you’re in luck. We’ve asked a talented group of Southern designers (known for their love of pale blues) for their top picks. These shades will draw you outdoors all year long.