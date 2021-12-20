Our Favorite Peach Paint Colors for Interiors
Give your home a makeover with these sweet shades.
Let's be honest—our white walls are starting to feel a little boring. After spending much more time living, working, and playing inside our homes, we're ready to perk up our blah backgrounds with invigorating paint colors. Lately, earth tones have surged in popularity among homeowners (especially sage green shades), with tranquil hues from Mother Nature transforming the look and feel of interiors. Others looked to tropical citrus hues to bring a splash of sunny color in their homes. For homeowners looking for a happy medium between the two trends, we're making the case for another delightfully sweet shade that can range from soft and subtle to bright and bold: peach.
Peach feels simultaneously lively and calming. According to color psychology, peach promotes feelings of joy and warmth. This color is said to be a good choice for restaurants or bars because it encourages conversation while making people feel at ease. We're choosing this of-the-moment orange to turn our interiors into soothing-yet-energizing escapes. Shades of this versatile color can run the gamut from dusky, pastel tones to golden, glowy hues. Here are a few of our favorite peach paint colors.
New Neutrals
Soft shades of peach with earthy undertones can make a room feel warm and grounded. Pale peaches can pop when featured with creams and tan or can act as neutrals when paired with bolder colors. Try delicate shades like dusky Nearly Peach by Sherwin-Williams or pastel Pale Apricot by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams (shown above).
Familiar Favorites
Traditional peach paint colors remind us of the pastel facades found in Palm Beach or Creole cottages in New Orleans. For classic shades that deliver a similar lively, joyful look, try Daylily by Benjamin Moore (shown above) or Shrimp Boat by PPG.
Sunny Delights
Deeper peach paints can make our spaces feel like a warm embrace. Try bolder hues that mimic golden hour sunsets like Fame Orange by Sherwin-Williams (shown above and top) or Faded Terracotta by Farrow & Ball. We'd pair these richer colors with brass hardware or antique fixtures for a patinaed look.
Punchy Picks
For a major departure from plain white walls, look to poppy peaches that deliver a happy splash energy. Bold, vibrant colors like Ripe Peach by Behr or Pop by Clare (shown above) can liven up smaller spaces like powder rooms or bar areas.