5 Painting Mistakes You're Accidentally Making

Whoever came up with the phrase "watching paint dry" really wasn't kidding. As easy as it is, painting your walls can be tedious and time-consuming. Instead of committing a weekend to your walls, most people are prone to putting off, again and again—and you get the picture right? But, think of painting your walls a more stylish version of ripping off a bandage. The sooner you do it, the happier you'll be—and the better your space will look.

"The first mistake is being frightened of the commitment and therefore repeatedly putting it off," Sloan shares. "People overestimate how onerous a task painting can be, but the process can be profoundly therapeutic."

Still think painting is boring? Find a way to bring some fun into this task.

"Choose a good podcast or an energizing radio station to keep you company," she recommends.