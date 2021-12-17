Realtors Say These Paint Colors Can Increase Your Home's Value
Cash in on these covetable hues.
As children, we were taught to never judge a book by its cover. But, when it comes to finding a space you can call home sweet home? Well, that's a different story. It doesn't matter if you are a DIY savant or prefer to outsource all your handiwork, a fresh coat of paint is an easy and somewhat affordable task that can immediately transform the look and feel of your place. Yet, the harsh reality is that some paint colors can not only entice buyers, but also up your home's value in the process. According to Sharon Brown, Dallas General Manager at digital real estate platform Opendoor, it's always better to err on the side of caution.
"Generally, going with neutral colors like shades of white, beige, taupe, and grays lead to a faster sale," she shares. "Neutral colors are also more appealing to potential buyers because many want the creative freedom of a blank canvas to add their personal touches to when looking for a new place to call home. From a seller's point of view, it can be risky having bright bold paint colors because personal preference ranges greatly from person to person."
In fact, a recent survey by Opendoor found that the most popular colors for a home's exterior were gray (30%) and beige (26%). It's official: neutrals equal major dollar signs, but which shades can actually seal the deal? To help, six real-estate experts share their go-to hues. Whether you're looking to repaint your home's exterior before the big sell or you're just in the market for a wall refresh, you're bound to find a shade that'll pique your interest.
Sherwin-Williams Agreeable Gray SW 7029
"According to an Opendoor survey, 36% of homeowners say that painting the interior of one's home is the most important home improvement project," Brown explains. "We most frequently use Sherwin Williams' Agreeable Gray, a neutral 'greige' that works with many decor styles."
Sherwin-Williams Alabaster SW 7008
"I think that light and airy colors are appealing to buyers because it provides a neutral palette for them to work off of," explains Skyler Frazier, realtor at a Georgia-based firm The Landings Company. "If you're looking for a white exterior, Alabaster by Sherwin-Williams is a nice soft white that isn't too stark."
Benjamin Moore Gray Mist OC-30
"As far as interiors, I'm seeing less greys and more 'griege,'" Frazier adds. "Gray Mist by Benjamin Moore is a fabulous mix between tan and gray and still provides a contrast to your trim, but is a little more homey and inviting than stark white walls."
Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore SW 7069
"My tried and true colors are Sherwin-Williams' Snowbound on the exterior and Iron Ore, which is a very crisp black color for shutters and exterior accents," shares Liz Giddens, a realtor at The Landings Company.
Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace OC-65
"I have three clients [who are] currently painting the whole interior of their houses in Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace," shares Mary Lou Wertz of Maison Real Estate in Charleston, South Carolina. "It is a warm, but bright white. This color is also very popular with stagers and interior designers."
Sherwin-Williams Accessible Beige SW 7036
"Warm grays are fastly becoming the new 'it' colors that result in more profits for home sellers every single time," Florida-based realtor Virginia Girton shares. "If you're starting with mostly warm tones, Sherwin-Williams' Accessible Beige is a great universal paint color that looks great in most interiors and can immediately increase your home's sales price."
Sherwin-Williams Snowbound SW 7004
"It's no surprise that white exteriors are very big right now; one of my favorites is Sherwin-Williams' Snowbound," says Jen McConnell, co-owner and broker-in-charge at McConnell Real Estate Partners in the Charleston area. "It's just pure white, but not stark white."