What updates are best for a small space? As it turns out, the most impactful may be the easiest to change: the paint color. If a room in your home feels cramped and needs a refresh, Nicole Gibbons, Founder and CEO of Clare Paint, offers advice. "Light, bright colors draw less attention to themselves and help to make a space feel bigger—largely because they disappear," she says. "On the other hand, darker colors tend to recede from view, so a more saturated color on the walls could help to 'push' the walls out and therefore give the appearance of a larger space."

Atlanta-based interior designer Alice Cramer says to consider lighting before making a decision. "If there is nice natural light, then a dark paint color can be really lovely," she says.

Whether you're planning to go bold or stick to neutrals, read on for advice and paint color recommendations for small rooms from top Southern designers.