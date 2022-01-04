The Paint Color Trends We're Ready To Ditch in 2022
Out with the old!
New year, new trends. It may be cliché, but the fact is 2022 is just the excuse for a refresh we all need. The first step? We're giving our abodes a little makeover, peeling back the layers on some of the most popular paint color trends that have met their expiration date. Some highlights: Warm neutrals are the new gray, and mixing trim is way more fun than matching. Keep reading for more inspiration below.
Gray, Gray, and More Gray
There's been debate over the past couple of years whether or not gray is done, and the deeper we get into this decade, the clearer the answer becomes. Yes. Trade it out for a warmer neutral that inspires comfort and coziness like Sherwin-Williams Accessible Beige, PPG Oyster Shell, or Valspar Fired Earth.
Monochromatic Trim
Say goodbye to the same color trim in every room, or even the same color paint in every room. Take your walls from basic to balanced with contrasting colors on your walls and trim. The execution is easy: If your walls are light, go for a darker color that complements the rest of the space and vice versa.
Pure White
White has always been and will always be classic. Its different hues, on the other hand, can go in and out of style. Gone are the days of bright, stark white, and in are shades with more depth. Some top recs: Sherwin-Williams Shoji White, Benjamin Moore Collector's Item, and Sherwin-Williams Alabaster.
Accent Walls
After spending the last two years in our houses, what used to be a statement and point of conversation has now become more like a distraction. This year, paint over it in exchange for monochromatic walls, or if you're still not convinced, try easy-to-swap removable wallpaper.
Millennial Pink
We knew it would happen, we just didn't know when: One of the 2016 Pantone colors of the year, Rose Quartz, is officially on the outs. The desaturated version of the ever-nostalgic Barbie pink is being upgraded to more pale hues like Clare Paint's Meet Cute and richer ones such as PPG's River Rouge.