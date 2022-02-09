We're Making a Case for These New Classic Paint Colors
We all have our favorite paint colors—the ones we know will look good in every room, the ones we'll never tire of, and the ones we recommend to friends. The right paint is critical to creating a space you love, so it makes sense to stick to what you know. But now, it's time to have some fun. We asked three Southern design aficionados, known for their fresh use of color, to share their favorite shades you won't find on a best sellers list.
If You Like Tricorn Black by Sherwin-Williams…
Try Essex Green by Benjamin Moore. "After testing over 20 dark green samples at once, we firmly stand behind Essex Green," explains Victoria Ford, the blogger behind Prepford Wife based in Cary, North Carolina. "This dark, rich green is for those who love black, but like the richness of subtle color."
If You Like Agreeable Gray by Sherwin-Williams…
It's time to try Benjamin Moore's Pale Smoke. If you've ever painted anything, you probably already know about Agreeable Gray. "Realtors must discuss it in their association meetings," jokes Ariene Bethea, shop owner of Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio in Charlotte, North Carolina. Looking for something bolder? "Pigeon by Farrow & Ball is a true chameleon," says Tuckahoe, Virginia, content creator Mehr Niazi. "It's dark and moody, yet light and airy depending on the light in the room."
If You Like White Dove by Benjamin Moore…
"It can be replaced with Wimborne White by Farrow & Ball," says Bethea. Another recommendation: Ford's signature off-white, Oyster White by Sherwin-Williams. "It's warm, creamy, and makes every room feel original," she explains.
If You Like Naval by Sherwin-Williams…
Go for what Ford refers to as "navy's bolder cousin": Endless Sea by Sherwin Williams, a dark blue with a hint of green. "It's the perfect blue if you like navy but want to take it up a notch," she shares.