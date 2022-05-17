Designers Have Declared Pink the New Neutral

If you thought pink was reserved for baby nurseries and tween bedrooms, think again. Pink has taken a firm seat in the neutral category thanks to the fresh and unexpected way designers are choosing to use the once prim and proper hue.

But what if you're trying to incorporate pink into your home without a designer on retainer? Taylor Hill of Taylor Hill Interior Design in Greenville, South Carolina, says to just start simply by setting the right tone. "It's easy to see why pink is associated with bubblegum and jewel tones, but muddier shades of the color live almost as a neutral in many spaces while adding a layer of depth and elegance," she says. If you're starting from square-one in selecting a neutral pink paint color, Hill suggests looking to the neutral areas of paint decks, rather than automatically gravitating toward the pink columns. "Because of the color's sensitivity to light, I've found that testing out the shell or sandier tones within the space really helps," she explains. Once you've found the perfect shade, Hill suggests "swathing the whole space in the same color—that includes the walls, trim, cabinetry, and sometimes the ceiling too!"

Whether you're looking to go ceiling to floorboards or simply add a few hints of pink to your décor, these tips from Southern designers will get you thinking (or shall we say "pinking") in the right direction.