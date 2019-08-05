See How Neutral Paint Colors Transformed Our Idea House

There's a reason we love neutral paint colors. Actually, there are quite a few reasons. These colors are totally versatile—a neutral is a neutral because it can work in any space. Neutrals lend you the freedom to mix and layer, not to mention the freedom to change things up whenever you'd like. They also bring a winning combination of warmth and airiness to a room, no matter the location, size, or configuration. In a phrase? Neutral paint colors are timeless. That's why there's a roster of all-star neutrals in our 2019 Idea House located in Amelia Island, Florida. The designer of the house, Heather Chadduck Hillegas, curated an impeccable selection of neutrals from our friends at Sherwin-Williams and used them to perfection in the space. The result is a breezy and inviting coastal home that's a master class in how to make the most of neutral and neutral-adjacent paint colors. Read on to learn how to incorporate neutral walls in your home and take a tour through our best idea house yet. It couldn't be more inviting, so welcome in—we're happy you're here.