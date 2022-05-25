15 Best Paint Colors for Laundry Rooms
The task of laundry might be mundane, but that doesn't mean your laundry room needs to be too. We're bringing the laundry room into the spotlight; it's no longer a room hidden away in the basement, but it has become a primary space which deserves some proper attention, especially when it comes to color. Think bold, inspiring, and fun—a space to experiment in a way you might not in the kitchen or living room. Feeling adventurous? Try a tangy orange or vibrant teal. Or if you're in the market for something more subtle, give a creamy yellow or powder blue a whirl. Whether your style leans towards bright colors floor-to-ceiling or neutral with only a pop of color in the details, we're sharing 15 paint colors that just might make doing laundry your new favorite chore.
Tangy Orange
Homeowners EJ and Whit Brown opted for a poppy hue when renovating this Florence, Alabama, 1,400-square foot cabin, using the lively Sherwin-Williams Fame Orange, SW 6346 and a gallery wall to bring in plenty of personal style.
Vibrant Teal
Maggie Bullwinkel went bold when it came her mudroom/laundry room in the renovation of her 1970s home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. "It's basically where I live," says Bullwinkel of the utility space. She chose Benjamin Moore Slate Teal (2088-20) to draw you into the room.
Cozy White
Sometimes it's hard to beat a classic white. In the 2019 Southern Living Showcase Home, we used Sherwin-Williams Dover White, SW 6385 to maximize natural light. Don't forget to layer in darker accents to keep it cozy.
Powder Blue
If your laundry room doesn't have natural light, try playing with color and patterns like designer Meg Kelly did in this Nashville home renovation. To get this look, opt for a whimsical wallpaper paired with Sherwin-Williams Wondrous Blue, SW 6807 on the trim and cabinetry.
Minty Green
"We spend long portions of each day in the laundry room, so I wanted to make ours happy," says interior designer Andrew Howard. In his Jacksonville, Florida, home, the laundry room that doubles as a mudroom features cabinets painted in Benjamin Moore Spruce Green (2035-50) to complement the checkerboard tile floor and cheery wallpaper.
Golden Hour
A citrusy color is a clever way to brighten a space and Benjamin Moore Concord Ivory (HC-12) is a creamy, golden shade for warming up your laundry room without looking dated or cheesy.
Cool Blue
Looking for a quick and easy way to dress up your laundry room? Try painting the ceiling cool blue in a shade like Farrow & Ball Parma Gray No. 27. or Sherwin-Williams Lullaby, SW 9136. The color creates a light and airy atmosphere, just as it did in this laundry room-meets-mudroom designed by Whitney McGregor.
Daringly Dark
In our 2018 Idea House in Austin, Texas, designer Meredith Ellis proves mudrooms and laundry rooms don't have to be all work and no play. Give your laundry room a bold facelift with Sherwin-Williams' Cyberspace (SW 7076) on the cabinets or walls.
Garden Green
Want to make a ho-hum room feel a bit more alive? Look no further. Designer Ellen Kavanaugh brightened the walls of her renovated laundry room with an easy-to-clean satin paint from Benjamin Moore Garden Cucumber, 644 and abstract wallpaper from Rebecca Atwood.
Anything-But-Boring Black
If your space lends itself to something simple, you can't go wrong with a black-and-white palette accented with greenery or colorful artwork. Get the look of designer Monica Stewart's farmhouse style laundry room with Sherwin-Williams Alabaster, SW 7008 paired with Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore SW 7069. For a subtle hint of green, try Sherwin-Williams Jasper SW 6216.
The Blues
Add richness to a small space with a vivid hue. Even if you typically avoid bolder colors, take a hint from our Texas Escondido Idea House and try this moody blue-green, Waterscape (SW6470) by Sherwin-Williams, to bring tranquility to your (potentially otherwise chaotic) laundry room.
Lively Lilac
Designer Suzanne Kasler brings the unexpected with a high-gloss lilac to invigorate a timeless, mostly white palette. To get the look, try Sherwin-Williams Zurich White, SW 7626 paired with Benjamin Moore's Spring Iris 1402.
Ocean Blue
No laundry room? No problem. Find inspiration in our 2020 Southern Living Showcase Home and give a closet door or nook some seriously stylish impact with Sherwin-Williams Smoky Azurite, SW 9148.
Soft Ivory
Escape the chaos of the rest of your home with a soft look that hides the mess. Dark countertops are balanced with cabinets and trim painted in Sherwin-Williams' Grecian Ivory, SW 7541. Go a step further and add wallpaper or patterned window treatments to elevate the room.
Deep Evergreen
Make a statement with a shade of forest green like Sherwin-Williams Evergreens, SW 6447. Try one accent wall, or commit to the whole room!