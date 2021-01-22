The Best Bold Paint Colors for Kitchen Cabinets
White kitchens aren't going anywhere—and for good reason: They're classic, clean, and bright. But we'd be lying if we said we weren't thrilled when colorful kitchen cabinets burst onto the scene, starting with vibrant islands, then spreading to lower cabinets, and now taking over kitchens from top to bottom. This is one look we don't see fading, because who doesn't love a happy kitchen? From breezy blue to blackest black, the full spectrum of color has made its way into the heart of the home, and we have but one response: It's about time.
Whet your appetite for color with these vibrant kitchens that pull off statement cabinets flawlessly.
Sherwin-Williams Evergreens
For our 2016 Idea House, architect Bill Ingram chose Sherwin-Williams Evergreens for a kitchen that's big on character yet still completely classic. This sprawling space features chrome hardware, stainless appliances, and brass lighting—and Evergreens complements all three finishes. Try this soothing shade on an island, or cloak your whole kitchen from vent hood to cabinets to trim.
Farrow & Ball Parma Gray
Baby blue? On cabinets? Yes, we're serious, and you need only look at this Charleston, South Carolina, kitchen as proof. It belongs to the founder of Girl Meets Glam, Julia Berolzheimer, who used Farrow & Ball's Parma Gray to coat her cabinets in coastal charm. Draw out the pastel hue with a coordinating backsplash or natural accessories, like the rattan pendants and potted plants seen here.
Benjamin Moore Newburyport Blue
Inspired by a collection of blue-and-white tableware, this kitchen features a deep, vivid blue that proves bold color doesn't have to be intimidating. Designer Lindsey Herod nailed the look with Benjamin Moore's Newburyport Blue, named for a historic coastal city in Massachussetts. This eye-catching hue evokes deep ocean waters, with enough richness to be called "classic."
Dunn-Edwards Black Spruce
Interior designer Ellen Godfrey opted for Dunn-Edwards Black Spruce—a rich, dark green inspired by a species of evergreen often used as a Christmas tree—for her 1928 Craftsman-style house in Birmingham. Applied only to the lower cabinets, it anchors the space and contrasts beautifully with the white walls and farmhouse sink. Choose a dark countertop to capitalize on the color's moody vibes.
Sherwin-Williams Cyberspace
For our 2018 Idea House in Austin, Texas, designer Meredith Ellis affirmed that functional spaces (in this case, a mudroom) don't have to be all work and no play. This stand-out hue is Sherwin-Williams' Cyberspace, and it would translate beautifully to kitchen cabinets, too. While black hardware ensures the color is the main attraction, brass knobs would help bring contrast to a larger space.
Benjamin Moore Kensington Green
Why choose just one bold color when you can have two? Designer Amie Corley showcases her recipe for success in this kitchen, combining two friendly shades: Benjamin Moore Kensington Green on the cabinets and Benjamin Moore Bermuda Turquoise on the island. The colors aren't overly coordinated, creating just enough visual tension to make this room delightful to look at.
Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black
Painting cabinets black is probably not your first thought when you hear "bring the outside in." But for their chic cabin renovation, owners EJ and Whit Brown used Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black on both the exterior and interior for a cohesive mood. Created in partnership with West Elm, this dark shade stuns in satin finish.
Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black
Not ready to paint it (all) black? Check out how musician Holly Williams used the same bold black—Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black—on the lower cabinets of her Tennessee colonial revival. The dark paint highlights the deep-gray veins in the waterfall countertop, while providing a beautiful backdrop for brass finishes.
Sherwin-Williams Naval
Take a cue from this elegant home's bar with a scheme that's bold, yet totally traditional. Designer Margaret Kirkland used Sherwin-Williams Naval to achieve this stately blue. To recreate the look, consider painting other architectural details, like the Dutch door seen here, to make a statement the instant you enter the room.
Benjamin Moore Concord Ivory
Next to the watery blue of the walls, this sunny shade makes perfect sense for a beach cottage. The light-wood ceiling highlights its warm tones, and the sandy countertops blend right in, giving the cabinetry a monochromatic, furniture-like look. Consider Benjamin Moore Concord Ivory for a similar shade.
Benjamin Moore Cayman Blue
This blue-on-blue kitchen is packed with color, but before you dismiss it as "too much," consider this: What if you painted your island in this cerulean hue? Or only the lower cabinets of your kitchen? Benjamin Moore's Cayman Blue is vibrant and endlessly fun, and it will instantly transform your cook space into a tropical escape.
Sherwin-Williams Evergreen Fog
Soothing, earthy, subtle—what's not to love about sage green? It adds low-key color to your kitchen and begs for natural accessories, like these light-wood wishbone chairs. Sherwin-Williams named Evergreen Fog its Color of the Year in 2022, and we can see why: With its neutral undertone, this green is adaptable and inobtrusive, yet totally gorgeous. Pair it with off-white walls and black hardware.
Benjamin Moore Cromwell Gray
If you only saw the subway-tiled back wall, you'd probably peg this as an ordinary white kitchen. But designer Melanie Pounds transformed the island into a farm table-inspired centerpiece with Benjamin Moore's Cromwell Gray and warm oak countertops. A gray that skews slightly brown, this color has the enduring appeal of an antique, so you'll love it for years to come.
Benjamin Moore Chelsea Gray
With a black oven, bold backsplash, and old-school lighting, this kitchen in a Charlottesville, Virginia, home has plenty to entice the eye. But what really defines the space is the gray cabinet color. (Imagine how different the vibe would be with white cabinets.) Benjamin Moore Chelsea Gray, which has brownish-violet undertones, coats the vent hood, cabinets, and island, wrapping this kitchen in bold color.