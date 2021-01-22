White kitchens aren't going anywhere—and for good reason: They're classic, clean, and bright. But we'd be lying if we said we weren't thrilled when colorful kitchen cabinets burst onto the scene, starting with vibrant islands, then spreading to lower cabinets, and now taking over kitchens from top to bottom. This is one look we don't see fading, because who doesn't love a happy kitchen? From breezy blue to blackest black, the full spectrum of color has made its way into the heart of the home, and we have but one response: It's about time.

Whet your appetite for color with these vibrant kitchens that pull off statement cabinets flawlessly.