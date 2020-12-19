Interior Paint Trends You're Going To See Everywhere in 2022
Ready to make a change in 2022? New year, new scheme–something like that, right? Whether you've got renovation on the brain or are looking for a paint pick-me-up, a few swipes of these trending shades will bring a breath of fresh air to 2022. From the soothing hues of nature to strategic shades that help designate space for work, play, and rest, these trends are easy to love.
Give your bedroom a dreamy green makeover or transform your kitchen cabinets with a new take on the classics. Here are the interior paint trends you'll be seeing everywhere in 2022:
1. The Color Green
Notice anything about every brand's 2022 color of the year? They're all going green! And for good reason. According to Houzz, searches for green kitchen cabinets were up 829% in recent months. So where to start? Sherwin-Williams' 2022 Color of the Year, Evergreen Fog SW 9130, is an earthy green-gray. Glidden's color of the year, Guacamole PPG1121-5, is a zesty green that would be right at home in a cheery kitchen. And PPG's color of the year, Olive Sprig PPG1125-4, offers a subdued spin on the trending color.
2. ...And All the Other Colors of Nature
Mother Nature knows best. Alongside green, several other colors plucked straight from nature are on the rise. Instead of committing to one color of the year, Valspar dreamed up an entire palette based on the soothing hues found in nature. They're not alone–HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams selected a seriously soothing blue, Aleutian HGSW3355, as its color of the year and Behr went blue-green with Breezeway MQ3-21.
3. Nostalgic Hues
It's no wonder we're seeing a general sense of nostalgia creep into color palettes for 2022, since recent years have brought trends like grandmillennial style and cottagecore (though we'd argue wicker and chintz transcend trends). Farrow & Ball selected five colors as standouts for 2022 that, as Farrow & Ball's color curator Joa Studholme put it, "extol the virtues of a simple life." And they include, yep, you guessed it, a green! The full list is: Babouche No.223, School House White No.291, Breakfast Room Green No.81, Stone Blue No.86, and Incarnadine No.248.
4. Using Color To Designate Space for Work, Play, Rest
When work from home (and school at home and workout at home and…you get the idea) became the norm in 2020, it only made sense people wanted creative ways to make their spaces work harder. Houzz reports that dedicated spaces for work, hobbies, and entertainment are a major emerging trend. The 2022 interior paint trends reflect that, with colors that strategically set the tone. Take a page from PPG's 'inspired' palette for the year ahead, and designate spaces for play and creativity using mood-boosting hues.
5. Clean and Classic Colors in the Kitchen
Green may be the color on everyone's mind, but we're hoping to see a few others make an appearance in kitchens next year. Citrus hues, white, and shades of blue are classic and will always feel fresh. Try the aforementioned Guacamole PPG1121-5 by Glidden for splashy lime cabinets or one of our favorite white shades for a kitchen that's equal parts on-trend and timeless.