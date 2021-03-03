8 Unexpected Paint Color Combinations We Bet You've Never Thought Of

Though going bold with interior paint colors can feel intimidating and risky for some, the payoff is oh-so great. While there is always a place for clean white walls and familiar neutral palettes, it is often the unexpected (and seemingly effortless) color combinations that we remember most as guests and relish as homeowners.

Kentucky Designer Matthew Carter of Matthew Carter Interiors is truly an expert at the craft of color mixing. "I rarely like things that feel matched or overly planned — whether it be furniture, fabric or colors," he says. "I like colors to feel like they work elegantly together but are also a bit unexpected."

His best advice for creating a bold statement? "Like so many other things in decorating it just takes confidence to make some of these decisions," he says. "Many times people tend to play it safe and go neutral. But if you take a risk and really do what inspires you it, usually pays off in the end."

If you're looking to make a statement at home, read on! Nine Southern interior designers have shared their tips and top color combinations with us. These parings are as elegant as they are daring.