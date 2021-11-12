Our Favorite Green Paint Colors for Interiors

If you've been keeping up with recent Color of the Year announcements from paint companies, you've probably noticed the top-trending hue for 2022: Green. Verdant shades from sage to cypress have claimed the title for several major paint brands, meaning green will define color palettes in the coming year. Blame it on being cooped up inside, but many homeowners have veered away from the neutral schemes that previously dominated design trends. In 2021, forecasters bet on earthy hues like soothing blues and dusty pinks to deliver tranquility after a difficult year. In 2022, expect to see energizing green hues everywhere. These lush, organic shades ground our interiors in nature and set a peaceful tone. Green also symbolizes rebirth and renewal, invigorating our homes with optimism as we enter a brand-new year. Treat green like any other neutral, and layer it with your favorite colors, patterns, and textures for a look that's all your own. Here, we're sharing five green paint colors we're loving for interiors.