Our Favorite Green Paint Colors for Interiors
From sage to cypress, these leafy shades are seeing new growth.
If you've been keeping up with recent Color of the Year announcements from paint companies, you've probably noticed the top-trending hue for 2022: Green. Verdant shades from sage to cypress have claimed the title for several major paint brands, meaning green will define color palettes in the coming year. Blame it on being cooped up inside, but many homeowners have veered away from the neutral schemes that previously dominated design trends. In 2021, forecasters bet on earthy hues like soothing blues and dusty pinks to deliver tranquility after a difficult year. In 2022, expect to see energizing green hues everywhere. These lush, organic shades ground our interiors in nature and set a peaceful tone. Green also symbolizes rebirth and renewal, invigorating our homes with optimism as we enter a brand-new year. Treat green like any other neutral, and layer it with your favorite colors, patterns, and textures for a look that's all your own. Here, we're sharing five green paint colors we're loving for interiors.
1. Breezeway (MQ3-21) by Behr
Behr chose this seagrass-green hue as its 2022 color of the year because of its cool, peaceful tone, describing the color as "where a breath of fresh air meets a fresh coat of paint." Pair it with creamy whites for a cozy living room, or mix it with silvery grays for a dreamy bedroom.
2. Breakfast Room Green (No. 81) by Farrow & Ball
This happy hue will set a lively tone in a kitchen, living room, or office. Farrow & Ball suggests using the color in an east-facing room, so it looks especially warm and bright in the morning light.
3. October Mist (1495) by Benjamin Moore
Benjamin Moore's 2022 color of the year feels especially Zen. This subdued, gentle sage can act as any other neutral. Use it as a canvas for bright pastels to pop in a bedroom, or use it on kitchen cabinetry to set a soft, serene scene.
4. Matcha Latte by Clare
This bold, energizing hue lives up to its name. We'd swathe an entryway or front door in this rich shade to make a fun, bold statement.
5. Leaflet (SW 9674) by Sherwin-Williams
Designer Sarah Bartholomew took a cue from the lush landscape outside when choosing paint color for the studio in our Kentucky Idea House. The leafy green trim and floral wallpaper makes this room a lively spot for homework and art projects.