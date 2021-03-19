How to Paint a Tile Floor
Giving your grungy, old, tile a makeover is easier than you think.
Are you tired of looking at your old, out-of-date tile floor but lacking the time, budget, or energy to replace it? Believe it or not, there's another option! You can revitalize old tiles and give your room a whole new look with a fresh coat of paint. We asked Maggie Griffin, founder and lead designer of Maggie Griffin Design to provide her best tips and tricks for how to paint a tile floor. The good news is, it's probably easier than you think.
Can You Paint a Tile Floor?
If you're wondering if you can paint a tile floor the answer is yes, but it depends. According to Griffin, you should only paint your tile floor if the tiles are in good condition. If your tiles are chipped, cracked, or crumbling, they probably aren't a good candidate.
Supplies:
- light sandpaper
- paint (either floor and tile paint or epoxy paint)
- primer (this may not be necessary for all paint types. Be sure to read the label on your can).
- painter's tape
- paint roller
- paint pan
How to Paint a Tile Floor
- Make sure the tile is clean, dry, and free of any dirt or debris. If you paint over dirt, dust, or hair, it will get trapped and mark your beautiful new paint.
- Sand the tile lightly with 220 grit sandpaper. Be sure to clean and dry the area again when you're through to make sure all the grit is removed.
- Tape off any adjacent rooms, fixtures, or cabinets with painter's tape to protect them from errant splashes or overreaches with your roller.
- Read the packaging on your paint can to determine if primer is necessary. Griffin prefers epoxy paint, which she says doesn't always require primer. Other floor and tile paints may require primer. If in doubt, err on the side of caution and prime the area.
- Starting from the furthest point of the room, use a roller to coat the floor evenly with a light coat of primer. Let it dry. Follow up with a second coat of primer and allow it to dry.
- Griffin says, now you're ready to paint. Roll it on evenly over the tile with your roller. Be sure to let it dry completely.
- If you want to adorn the tile with stencils or hand-painted decorations, do this now. Make sure it is also completely dry before walking on it or moving any furniture back in.