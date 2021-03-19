Are you tired of looking at your old, out-of-date tile floor but lacking the time, budget, or energy to replace it? Believe it or not, there's another option! You can revitalize old tiles and give your room a whole new look with a fresh coat of paint. We asked Maggie Griffin, founder and lead designer of Maggie Griffin Design to provide her best tips and tricks for how to paint a tile floor. The good news is, it's probably easier than you think.