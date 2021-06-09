The Best Front Door Paint Colors for White Houses, According to Designers

Are you planning to revamp your home's curb appeal this season? A freshly painted front door can make all the difference. The choices are endless for those with white painted brick, stucco, or siding exteriors. Is it best to make a bold statement or stick with classic shades of navy or forest green? Perhaps a muted neutral can add a subtle contrast.

Unfortunately, when it comes to painting, there are no rules, which is fun, but also a daunting task. Paint color is highly subjective, and preferences depend significantly on your personality, project goals, and home architecture. Thankfully, seasoned professional advice can help narrow down your options. Whether you're looking for a bold, subdued, or timeless color, check out this selection of designer-recommended shades.