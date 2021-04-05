These Farmhouse Paint Colors Will Never Go Out of Style
There's a reason farmhouse style has managed to garner such a loyal following over the years. Though the aesthetic is undeniably in vogue, the classic elements that define it transcend the trends. Breezy neutrals, natural textures, and the perfect amount of patina are a no-fail combination for comfort. When it comes to farmhouse paint colors, your first thought may go right to white. For good reason! As it turns out, white has been the go-to for practical, economical, and even safety reasons. But for more modern applications, farmhouse paint colors can run the spectrum. Think: everything from moody, matte black to creamy, buttery off-whites. Whether you want something crisp and cool or bold and edgy, there's a hue for you. We've corralled some grade-A examples of farmhouse interiors and exteriors that are coated in the best barn-worthy shades. Get inspired with these classic, practical, and down-to-earth farmhouse paint colors.
Benjamin Moore Randolf Gray (CW-85)
Designer Olivia Brock worked with Hanna Seabrook to give these hardwood floors instant character by painting them this deep green-gray, topped with an exterior Arborcoat finish for durability. See more here.
Sherwin-Williams Waterscape (SW 6470)
Kay Volmar proves a little goes a long way when it comes to farmhouse paint colors. She used this bright, breezy blue to create a welcoming entry to her charming Florida cottage. See it here.
Sherwin-Williams Momentum (SW 9530)
In our 2020 Idea House, interior designer Lauren Liess called on the local mountain landscape for palette inspiration. This earthy green was a natural fit.
Benjamin Moore Swiss Coffee (OC-45)
Designer Anna Braund coated almost every wall in her 2,500-square-foot cottage in Benjamin Moore's Swiss Coffee. See more here.
Sherwin-Williams Navajo White (SW 6126)
To achieve a buttery cream color like you'll find on this Kentucky farmhouse, try Sherwin-Williams Navajo White (SW 6126).
Sherwin-Williams Rural Green (SW 6418) and Quill Extra White (SW 7006)
On the exterior of our 2020 Idea House, a coat of Sherwin-Williams Rural Green (SW 6418) on the front door pops against the bright white siding, painted Quill Extra White (SW 7006). See more here.
Benjamin Moore Mountain Mist (868)
Blue-gray walls set the scene for rest and relaxation in Hanna Seabrook's Kentucky home.
Sherwin-Williams Natural Choice (SW 7011)
On the exterior of our 2012 Idea House in Georgia, Sherwin-Williams Natural Choice (SW 7011) is a, well, natural choice! See more.
Sherwin-Williams Intellectual Gray (SW 7045)
Our 2013 Idea House also sports a farmhouse look, but with a slightly darker exterior thanks to Sherwin-Williams Intellectual Gray (SW 7045).
Benjamin Moore Soot (2129-20)
In Fran Keenan's Birmingham, Alabama, cottage, dramatic black walls make the perfect backdrop for vintage signs, a staple of farmhouse style. If you're looking for farmhouse paint colors that offer an equally bold look, try Benjamin Moore Soot (2129-20).
Sherwin-Williams Westhighland White (SW 7566)
The perfect soothing hue for a bedroom, Sherwin-Williams Westhighland White (SW 7566) coats the walls, trim and ceiling in our Crane Island, Florida Idea House.
Behr Ultra Pure White (1850)
Shabby chic reigns in Kay Volmar's master bedroom, where Behr's Ultra Pure White creates a clean backdrop for perfectly patinaed decor. See the whole home here.