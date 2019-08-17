11 Best Neutral Paint Colors for Farmhouse Exteriors
If you're on the hunt for the right paint color for your farmhouse exterior, you've probably noticed that simply choosing any old paint color is no easy task. With so many options, it's easy to get overwhelmed with which exterior paint color to choose. We're here to help make that decision a little easier by showing you some of our favorite neutral shades for farmhouse exteriors. Seeing them in action may help you decide which shade will work best for your home. You'll soon be on your way to creating the farmhouse of your dreams.
For hues that easily pair with the natural landscape, try our favorite 11 neutral shades for farmhouse exteriors.
Sherwin-Williams Natural Choice
Seen here on our Georgia Idea House, Natural Choice from Sherwin-Williams is a fresh white shade that will pop against a natural landscape without being too stark and bright. This neutral white is neither too warm or too cool, and it leans toward whites found in nature.
PPG Gypsum
Casey Rutherford of Between White Houses used the off-white shade Gypsum from PPG for the siding color and PPG's Swirling Smoke for the shutters of her Georgia farmhouse to create a quintessential natural color palette. The pale gray and modern greige both have red undertones. Keeping the colors soft helped Rutherford achieve a modern farmhouse feel while keeping in Southern tradition.
Sherwin-Williams Navajo White
To achieve a buttery hue that pairs well with a copper roof, use Navajo White by Sherwin-Williams. It leans more toward a tan shade, pictured here on a restored Kentucky farmhouse. This creamy neutral provides a bit of warmth without coming off as too yellow and makes a nice combination with browns and reds.
Benjamin Moore Simply White
Equal parts classic and modern, crisp white paint completes the photogenic style of Julia Engel's Charleston home. She chose Benjamin Moore's Simply White as the main color for the exterior and paired it with Blue Porcelain, also from Benjamin Moore, to complete the blue and white color scheme. Calmed with a touch of gray, the blue provides just enough contrast to this slightly warm white.
Sherwin-Williams Alabaster
Alabaster from Sherwin Williams was their 2016 Color of the Year and has become a popular choice for exterior paint color. The true neutral, seen here on a charming Nashville home, is symbolic of new beginnings. It's soft and versatile, making it a popular pick.
Sherwin-Williams White Heron
Sherwin-Williams' White Heron pops against darker door shades and creates a look of unity between the various architectural features of this Florida home. The grayish white pairs well with blues, making this a great choice for exteriors with gray tones in roofing or trim.
Sherwin-Williams Creamy
Sherwin-Williams Drift of Mist
Seen here on our 2019 Idea House in Amelia Island, Florida, Sherwin-Williams' Drift of Mist has more gray undertones, perfect for pairing with blue accent colors. It's paired here with Sherwin-Williams' Blustery Sky on the front door. The neutral gray provides balance to pops of gray, green, and blue.
Sherwin-Williams Intellectual Gray
Our Nashville Idea House at Fontanel displays a slightly darker shade. Sherwin-Williams' Intellectual Gray offers a mix between taupe and gray. Its green undertones complement darker grays and creams.
Sherwin-Williams Extra White
The exterior of our 2020 Idea House in Asheville, North Carolina, uses custom tint in Sherwin-Williams' Extra White on the siding with a slightly darker shade for the shutters. The front door in Rural Green by Sherwin-Williams plays to the home's wooded location. The slightly cool white favors pairings with cooler colors like blues and grays.
Sherwin-Williams Oyster White
This gothic-style farmhouse is a new build with Southern tradition. A coat of Oyster White by Sherwin-Williams gives the exterior a fresh spin. The subtle tan of the shutters in Relaxed Khaki by Sherwin-Williams adds contrast without taking away from the more dramatic elements of the home.