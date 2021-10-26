These Will Be the Top Exterior Paint Color Trends of 2022
Dial up the curb appeal with one of these three big trends.
Whether a quick refresh or total renovation, there's nothing as powerful as a few coats of the perfect paint color. In the South, some classic combos never go out of style–haint blue on porch ceilings or candy-colored homes in cities like Charleston and New Orleans. But if you're looking to try on something that's totally on-trend, we've got a few ideas for paint palettes guaranteed to refresh your home's exterior. Luckily, in 2022, what's trending is rooted in timeless style–classic neutrals, moody grays and blacks, and a whole spectrum of greens that feel right at home among lush Southern landscapes. Not ready to take the plunge with all-over color? These trending palettes work just as well on shutters and trim as they do siding and brick. Whether you're looking for a big change or subtle update, one of these trends may be just the fix to zhuzh up your home's exterior in 2022.
Warm, Welcoming Neutrals
In recent years, bright white has stolen homeowner's hearts—and for good reason. The right white paint can completely transform a home, inside and out. (Plus it's a natural choice for timeless farmhouse style!) But in 2022, keep an eye out for warm off-whites and other cozy colors. Take a cue from Benjamin Moore's Color Trends 2022 Palette, which showcases 14 soothing, subdued hues, from an earthy taupe to classic soft yellow. Or, try one of our favorite white paint colors, Sherwin-Williams' Creamy SW 7012, for an off-white that's fresh, but not blinding.
Moody Hues
"Black and white palettes are still going to be popular, but we're going to see darker exteriors taking precedent," predicts designer Ashley DeLapp, whose go-to shade is Sherwin Williams' Caviar (SW 6990). To find a shade that strikes just the right balance, designer Andi Morse advises to look for one that "is both striking but can blend into the surrounding environment. Benjamin Moore's Soot 2129-20 is a favorite of mine, it's bold but not too heavy. Pair it with lighter colors or textures such as wood and stone to create a warm and inviting look."
Going Green
Green's not just for your landscaping anymore. Just as we're seeing inside, green is trending when it comes to exterior paint palettes as well. "A dark, moody green like Sherwin-Williams' Basil SW 6194, which lends itself to a palette of endless neutral hues, will start making an appearance in 2022," says designer Caron Woolsey. "When included with a crisp black and white palette, Basil adds a chic edginess that's both unexpected and appealing for an exterior. When paired with more traditional beiges and warm whites, Basil becomes a naturalistic element in a color scheme that feels both organic and up-to-date." For a lighter spin, try Benjamin Moore's color of the year, October Mist 1495, or Sherwin-Williams' 2022 pick, Evergreen Fog SW 9130; both are chic silvery greens that are guaranteed to play nice with a wide variety of palettes.