These Will Be the Top Exterior Paint Color Trends of 2022

Whether a quick refresh or total renovation, there's nothing as powerful as a few coats of the perfect paint color. In the South, some classic combos never go out of style–haint blue on porch ceilings or candy-colored homes in cities like Charleston and New Orleans. But if you're looking to try on something that's totally on-trend, we've got a few ideas for paint palettes guaranteed to refresh your home's exterior. Luckily, in 2022, what's trending is rooted in timeless style–classic neutrals, moody grays and blacks, and a whole spectrum of greens that feel right at home among lush Southern landscapes. Not ready to take the plunge with all-over color? These trending palettes work just as well on shutters and trim as they do siding and brick. Whether you're looking for a big change or subtle update, one of these trends may be just the fix to zhuzh up your home's exterior in 2022.

Warm, Welcoming Neutrals

In recent years, bright white has stolen homeowner's hearts—and for good reason. The right white paint can completely transform a home, inside and out. (Plus it's a natural choice for timeless farmhouse style!) But in 2022, keep an eye out for warm off-whites and other cozy colors. Take a cue from Benjamin Moore's Color Trends 2022 Palette, which showcases 14 soothing, subdued hues, from an earthy taupe to classic soft yellow. Or, try one of our favorite white paint colors, Sherwin-Williams' Creamy SW 7012, for an off-white that's fresh, but not blinding.

Moody Hues

"Black and white palettes are still going to be popular, but we're going to see darker exteriors taking precedent," predicts designer Ashley DeLapp, whose go-to shade is Sherwin Williams' Caviar (SW 6990). To find a shade that strikes just the right balance, designer Andi Morse advises to look for one that "is both striking but can blend into the surrounding environment. Benjamin Moore's Soot 2129-20 is a favorite of mine, it's bold but not too heavy. Pair it with lighter colors or textures such as wood and stone to create a warm and inviting look."

Going Green