9 Dining Room Paint Colors Worthy of Your Happiest Dinner Occasions
Mama always told us not to judge a book by its cover, but what about a dinner party by its dining room? Homemade Southern appetizers and desserts taste divine no matter where they're served, but they're certainly more fun to eat when the interior design is delicious too. Promote yourself to everyone's favorite hostess with these nine dining room paint colors worthy of your happiest dinner occasions.
Notable Hue by Sherwin-Williams
The best rooms are the ones that surprise and delight, and this dining space with Notable Hue by Lathem Gordon of GordonDunning Interior Design in Atlanta, Georgia, certainly fits the criteria. Of this burst of periwinkle Gordon says, "We opted to cloak the room in it and add a fresh paneling design to really highlight the all-over color. To show off those curves, we selected a semi-gloss finish for the paint on the walls and the trim. The effect is sophisticated yet playful."
Decorator's White by Benjamin Moore
If it ain't broke, why fix it? "I change things a lot around here, but I still haven't tired of good ol' Decorators White," shares Devon Liedtke of her namesake interior design firm in Houston, Texas. "It's a bright white that feels modern and crisp."
Domino by Sherwin-Williams
Small space? Jessica Davis of Atelier Davis Interior Design in Atlanta, Georgia, has the answer for you. "Contrary to popular belief, dark colors can make walls recede and a small space feel bigger," she explains. Domino is a black with subtle warm undertones that feel just right for a dinner party.
New London Burgundy by Benjamin Moore
Speaking of dark colors, New London Burgundy is another magnificently moody pick. "Its warm and rich tones are a perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening of great food and lively conversation," says Jean Liu of Jean Liu Design in Dallas, Texas.
Heavenly Blue by Benjamin Moore
Of Heavenly Blue, Gray Walker of Gray Walker Interiors in Charlotte, North Carolina, shares, "It's what I lacquered my dining room in and it's always a great conversation starter." And yes, she insists, the lacquer makes all the difference. "Lacquered walls in any color make a statement for your dinner occasions," she continues.
Mizzle by Farrow & Ball
Named as a combination of "mist" and "drizzle," this paint color, Mizzle, is basically made for intimate dinner party conversations. Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design in Houston, Texas, agrees. "In dimmed lighting or candlelight it reads soft and pretty, but doesn't steal the show—that's saved for the host and their guests," she says.
China White by Benjamin Moore
Not all whites are created equally, and the cool gray undertones in this one make it dynamic yet comfortable. "Like the name suggests, the paint is perfect for those dinner occasions that require bringing out the fine china," explains Lane Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. "It also feels approachable for those impromptu paper plate family gatherings. I think China White adapts to a multitude of occasions, and that makes people happy."
Agreeable Gray by Sherwin-Williams
Is there anything more versatile than greige? Shoshanna Shaprio of Sho and Co in Washington, D.C., doesn't think so. "I like that this color reads warm and cool at the same time. It's like a chameleon in the sense it can pair nicely and blend in with ever-changing table settings." An important consideration in a time when tablescapes are only getting more dynamic and colorful.
Wythe Blue by Benjamin Moore
A good hostess makes their guests feel like royalty, a belief Amy Kummer of Amy Kummer Interiors in Houston, Texas, extends into interior design. So why Wythe Blue? "It creates an opulent and regal feel reminiscent of years past, and it flatters everyone."