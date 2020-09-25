10 Reliably Gorgeous Paint Colors Designers Trust

When a home update is in order, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of paint colors on the market. Even when you’re zeroed in on a shade, there are thousands of options to choose from. In Benjamin Moore’s inventory alone, there are more than 3,500 shades to choose from, according to the brand’s Color Marketing & Development Manager, Nivara Xaykao. So where should you start?

Xaykao suggests taking your time to collect inspiring imagery and whittling them down to just one image. “It’s important to start with a point of inspiration to help narrow down your selection,” she says. But here comes the tricky part: deciding between twenty-or-so nuanced shades in the same family and feeling confident about your final decision. It’s a tall order, but don’t lose hope.

Whether you’re looking for a reliably calming neutral or a riskier statement shade, the colors shared here are interior designer-approved, tested, and dependable. Stick with one of these suggestions from 10 seasoned designers who know Southern style, and you’ll be enjoying a beautiful new space in no time.