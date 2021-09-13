9 Perfect Dark Paint Colors, According to Interior Designers

Portola Paints and Glazes Fade to Black Roman Clay

In case you didn't get the memo, dark paint colors can be warm and inviting. However, if you need some extra convincing, look at Portola Paints and Glazes' 'Fade to Black' Roman Clay. "Today's industrial look still has that edginess that drew us all in originally, but it isn't as basic as reclaimed wood and steel trim," Stefani Stein says. "It's less cold and more inviting—especially right now, when we all just want to be a bit more cozy. One of my all-time favorites is Portola Paints and Glazes 'Fade to Black' Roman Clay." For the perfect finishing touch, Stein loves to pair this hue with softer tones and cozy textures.