Cool, Neutral Paint Colors That Will Give Your Favorite Rooms an Instant Refresh
Benjamin Moore Decorator’s White
This pick skips the pink undertones and the yellow undertones and delivers a true white that’s not at all too stark. It’s clean and just crisp enough to make architectural details shine.
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Cement Pots
This cool gray is a surefire way to surround yourself in tranquility. Give your shiplap an unexpected finish by skipping the traditional white paint and opting for this blue-toned gray instead.
Glidden Cool Slate
Let’s call this a cozy cool. If you’re just dipping your toe in the cool-hued pond, give this one a whirl. It’s a traditional choice for walls and never feels too stark.
Behr Evaporation
A misty blue gray, but make it cheery. While it can easily work on any wall in your house, it feels right at home in bedrooms, creating a serene atmosphere ideal for unwinding and recharging.
Valspar Light Moss
Color fans, a hazy green with cool undertones is just the ticket for freshening up your space with a little flair. If you’re a tried-and-true white, beige, or greige paint person, this might not be for you.
Farrow & Ball Cornforth White
Pair this mid-toned gray with soft white trim and you’ll create a space that you never want to leave. Just be prepared to share your paint color specifics with anyone who spies them—they’re going to want to know.