Cool, Neutral Paint Colors That Will Give Your Favorite Rooms an Instant Refresh

Benjamin Moore Decorator’s White

Benjamin Moore

This pick skips the pink undertones and the yellow undertones and delivers a true white that’s not at all too stark. It’s clean and just crisp enough to make architectural details shine.

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Cement Pots

Magnolia Home

This cool gray is a surefire way to surround yourself in tranquility. Give your shiplap an unexpected finish by skipping the traditional white paint and opting for this blue-toned gray instead.  

Glidden Cool Slate

Home Depot

Let’s call this a cozy cool. If you’re just dipping your toe in the cool-hued pond, give this one a whirl. It’s a traditional choice for walls and never feels too stark.

Behr Evaporation

Home Depot

A misty blue gray, but make it cheery. While it can easily work on any wall in your house, it feels right at home in bedrooms, creating a serene atmosphere ideal for unwinding and recharging.

Valspar Light Moss

Valspar

Color fans, a hazy green with cool undertones is just the ticket for freshening up your space with a little flair. If you’re a tried-and-true white, beige, or greige paint person, this might not be for you.

Farrow & Ball Cornforth White

Farrow & Ball

Pair this mid-toned gray with soft white trim and you’ll create a space that you never want to leave. Just be prepared to share your paint color specifics with anyone who spies them—they’re going to want to know.

