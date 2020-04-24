8 Fresh Front Door Colors to Brighten Up Your Home

We'll never doubt the power of paint.
By Grace Haynes
Give your home a makeover by repainting the front door. This easy do-it-yourself project can be completed in a weekend. Go beyond basic black and white, and pick a bright shade that makes your house really shine. Before going all in on one color, test a few shades to see which works best with your home's existing facade. Brush on a few different hues, and see how they look in the sunlight at different points throughout day. Pretend you're a neighbor passing by on a walk, and cross the street to pick your favorite color. We suggest choosing a high-gloss finish to give your entry a polished look. Try these eight paint colors for giving your home a face-lift.

Pick a deep blue, like Naval (SW 6244) by Sherwin-Williams, to complement a white facade. A pair of matching navy planters make for an inviting entry.

If you're looking for one color to invigorate your whole house—look to yellow. It's a shockingly happy color and your house will be the easiest one to find on the block. You'll simply say, "the one with the yellow front door." This hue is such a statement that it's best used with simple colors like white or dark gray/black. If you match it with too many other colors, you'll get a Crayola effect. Paint ItPremium Yellow (14-15); prattandlambert.com
A bold gold sets a sunny welcome for visitors (try Stuart Gold (HC-10) by Benjamin Moore).

A pretty pastel like Waterscape (SW 6470) by Sherwin-Williams will wake up a tired farmhouse.

This cheery color is best for a simple white cottage. A small dose of a daring hue, such as this surprising chartreuse tone, creates a dramatic look-at-me-now presence. Paint ItSassy Green (SW 6416); sherwin-williams.comDefining ElementsMake a modern play and select house numbers in a sans serif font style to keep this cottage grounded in 2019.
Bring a boring white cottage to life with a swipe of this chartreuse shade (Sassy Green (SW 6416) by Sherwin-Williams).

Apply a pretty pink for a subtle dose of feminine flair (try 36 Hours in Marrakesh by Backdrop).

Your entry will be the brightest on the block with this sky blue (Greek Isles (P510-1) by Behr). A Dutch door adds even more cottage charm.

Choose an all-American red (Heritage Red (HC-181) by Benjamin Moore) for a Tudor-style home.

Pick a rich purple (like Regal Plum (1002-7A) by Valspar) to perk up stately Georgian-style architecture.

To take your curb appeal project a step further, pair a freshly painted front door with a grouping of seasonal containers.

