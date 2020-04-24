8 Fresh Front Door Colors to Brighten Up Your Home
Give your home a makeover by repainting the front door. This easy do-it-yourself project can be completed in a weekend. Go beyond basic black and white, and pick a bright shade that makes your house really shine. Before going all in on one color, test a few shades to see which works best with your home's existing facade. Brush on a few different hues, and see how they look in the sunlight at different points throughout day. Pretend you're a neighbor passing by on a walk, and cross the street to pick your favorite color. We suggest choosing a high-gloss finish to give your entry a polished look. Try these eight paint colors for giving your home a face-lift.
Pick a deep blue, like Naval (SW 6244) by Sherwin-Williams, to complement a white facade. A pair of matching navy planters make for an inviting entry.
A bold gold sets a sunny welcome for visitors (try Stuart Gold (HC-10) by Benjamin Moore).
A pretty pastel like Waterscape (SW 6470) by Sherwin-Williams will wake up a tired farmhouse.
Bring a boring white cottage to life with a swipe of this chartreuse shade (Sassy Green (SW 6416) by Sherwin-Williams).
Apply a pretty pink for a subtle dose of feminine flair (try 36 Hours in Marrakesh by Backdrop).
Your entry will be the brightest on the block with this sky blue (Greek Isles (P510-1) by Behr). A Dutch door adds even more cottage charm.
Choose an all-American red (Heritage Red (HC-181) by Benjamin Moore) for a Tudor-style home.
Pick a rich purple (like Regal Plum (1002-7A) by Valspar) to perk up stately Georgian-style architecture.
To take your curb appeal project a step further, pair a freshly painted front door with a grouping of seasonal containers.