The Best Exterior Paint Colors for Brick Houses
From creamy white to moody blue, these eight shades will instantly give your brick facade a face-lift.
Confined to our houses during lockdown, we had no choice but to take a good hard look at all the home-improvement projects we'd been promising to get to eventually. Maybe you started inside—by repainting the living room a bright, mood-boosting shade or by redecorating the bedroom with cozy, comfortable furnishings. We took to our gardens, replanting flower beds for spring and cultivating veggie patches for summer. On all the walks we took around our neighborhoods, admiring houses along our way, we thought, "How can I make my house the best-looking one on the block?"
Paint can instantly refresh a home's exterior without any major renovation. Anyone who lives in a brick house is probably keenly aware of the great paint debate. One side is all for painting brick facades, while the other side is fiercely against covering up original redbrick exteriors. Ultimately, it's your personal preference. Once brick is painted, though, there's usually no going back (no pressure or anything!).
For homeowners with their hearts set on repainting their brick exterior, we've rounded up eight different shades that are sure to boost curb appeal. (If you need some reassurance, see how designer Cheryl Luckett of Dwell by Cheryl Interiors transformed this wow-worthy Colonial with a coat of Sherwin-Williams' Pure White, SW 7005). Stick with a relatively neutral shade for the exterior, and choose complementary colors for the smaller details (like khaki shutters for a warm white facade or a forest green front door against a soft gray exterior). Whether you're dreaming of a creamy white cottage or a contemporary navy Craftsman, find inspiration for repainting your brick home with the paint colors below.
- Creamy white: Swiss Coffee (OC-45) by Benjamin Moore
- Bright white: Pure White (SW 7005) by Sherwin-Williams
- Bold navy: Gale Force (SW 7605) by Sherwin-Williams
- Warm beige: Stony Ground (No. 211) by Farrow & Ball
- Earthy green: Pastoral (PPU10-20) by Behr
- Cool gray: Gravity (4005-1B) by Valspar
- Modern black: Black Magic (SW 6991) by Sherwin-Williams
- Rich charcoal: Graphite (1603) by Benjamin Moore
