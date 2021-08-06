The Best Exterior Paint Colors for Brick Houses

Confined to our houses during lockdown, we had no choice but to take a good hard look at all the home-improvement projects we'd been promising to get to eventually. Maybe you started inside—by repainting the living room a bright, mood-boosting shade or by redecorating the bedroom with cozy, comfortable furnishings. We took to our gardens, replanting flower beds for spring and cultivating veggie patches for summer. On all the walks we took around our neighborhoods, admiring houses along our way, we thought, "How can I make my house the best-looking one on the block?"

Paint can instantly refresh a home's exterior without any major renovation. Anyone who lives in a brick house is probably keenly aware of the great paint debate. One side is all for painting brick facades, while the other side is fiercely against covering up original redbrick exteriors. Ultimately, it's your personal preference. Once brick is painted, though, there's usually no going back (no pressure or anything!).