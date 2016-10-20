The Best White Paint Colors

There are infinite shades of white and choosing just the right one for you can be a hair pulling experience. Save your strands and see our top 10 picks.

Benjamin Moore White Dove (OC-17) – If you only remember one color from this list, this is the one. It's soft and bright, but not blinding. Try it anywhere and everywhere and use it as your baseline sample white to see if you need to go darker or lighter.

Farrow & Ball Shaded White No. 201 – A warm white with gray undertones that still manages to come across as a true white. It's a great option to put in a spot that sees a lot of action like floors, doors, or cabinets.

Benjamin Moore Acadia White (OC-38) – An ivory white that gives rooms and homes a serious depth of color without going as yellow or beige as some ivory-based whites can. It's a great way to impart some age into an all white room. It is also known as Ivory White. See it used here.

Benjamin Moore Seapearl (OC-19) – If you like White Dove, but need a cooler white with grayer undertones, try this shade. It pairs well with blues and greens.

Farrow & Ball Clunch No. 209 – With slight manila undertones, this go-wihth-the-flow off white can shape shift into several different pleasing shades depending on other colors that surround it. For that reason, try it in a hallway or other transitional spaces.

Sherwin Williams' Shoji White (SW 7042) – This neutral's undertones are a mix of gray and beige, but it's much lighter and brighter than the typical "greige." Depending on the light, it can take on a clean white appearance or a light bottle green tone. Try it anywhere.

Sherwin Williams Creamy (SW 7012) – Looking for a great exterior white that's fresh, but won't blind you in the sun? Or a go-to white furniture paint color? Try this one. It's a deep white. If you're looking for a "cozy white" room, this would also be a great shade to sample. See it used here.

Farrow & Ball Pointing No. 2003 – Have you spent hours looking for a crisp white trim color that will make everything in your room pop? Bookmark this one. If you've got detailed millwork or live in a grand old Greek Revival, it deserves this.

Benjamin Moore Gray Owl (OC-52) – A light enough pale gray that this falls into the whites category. This shade will consistently read like a true pale gray on the walls not blue or beige which is often the case with other grays.