5 Designer-Favorite Paint Colors to Make Any Small Kitchen Feel Bigger
The kitchen is the heart of every Southern home. It's our favorite place to gather any time of the day, whether we're actually cooking or just catching up over a slide of coffee cake. But any gathering can quickly turn into chaos if you're working with a smaller kitchen. If you can't quite justify a full-scale renovation to solve the overcrowding, paint may just be the quick fix you've been looking for (besides these storage secrets). Intrigued? Try one of these five designer-favorite paint colors with the magic touch to make your small kitchen feel bigger.
Decorator's White by Benjamin Moore
In the opinion of Gray Walker of Gray Walker Interiors in Charlotte, North Carolina, Decorator's White can do no wrong. Her recommendation for a small kitchen? "Paint the cabinets in a high gloss and walls in eggshell. You can also add a mirrored backsplash, which creates a 'window' that reflects light and makes the kitchen feel bigger."
French Gray by Farrow & Ball
This gorgeous gray actually reads as a soft green, which is exactly what makes it a win for tricky small spaces. "It's calming as it brings a sense of nature into the home, and goes with almost anything while still introducing a subtle change," shares Claire Zinnecker of Claire Zinnecker Design in Austin, Texas.
Pure White by Sherwin-Williams
"Light colors allow the natural light in the space to reflect, making the kitchen appear larger than it really is," says Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths in Great Falls, Virginia. And while there's a lot of whites out there, this one is clean without being stark. "It keeps places light and airy," she continues.
Blazer by Farrow & Ball
Neutrals tend to be a safe solution for any decorating dilemma, but Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design and Garrett Hunter of Garrett Hunter Studio in Houston, Texas believe soft hues are not the only option. "Adding a pop of bright color to the center of a room with light walls can make the room appear larger. The sunny island makes the copper backsplash really shine and brings cheer and warmth to the room," Patton explains.
Fawn Brindle by Sherwin Williams
"When small kitchens need to appear larger than they really are, we like to incorporate softer and warmer colors like this to obscure wall, cabinet, and ceiling breaks," Jean Liu of Jean Liu Design in Dallas, Texas says. Not to mention, this versatile greige changes colors slightly depending on the light.