The Best Paint Colors To Make Your Guests Feel at Home
We all want our guests to feel at home when they visit. Whether its family or friends staying with you, ensure that the space they're staying in feels like their own by adding personal touches around the room. A great way to spruce up a guest bedroom is adding a fresh coat of paint. We've rounded up our favorite guest bedroom colors to give you a bit of inspiration for your next home project. Choosing a paint color doesn't have to be a stressful process, consider whether you'd use a potential paint color in other parts of your house and if it fits the atmosphere that you are trying to create for your guests. Sometimes the best paint color for a guest bedroom is the one that you least expect. Go bold with a true sage green or brighten a space with a reliable cream.
Soothe with Pale Blues
Get the Look: Lullaby by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9136) on the walls with High Reflective White by Sherwin Williams (SW 7757) on the trim.
A soothing blue color will have your guests counting sheep in no time. Designer Heather Chadduck Hillegas used Meg Braff Designs, LLC, Southwind, White on Powder wallpaper to bring out more soft blues in this cozy and light guest bedroom.
Frame White in Color
Get the Look: Alabaster by Sherwin-Williams (SW 7008) on the walls and crown molding, with Jasper Stone by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9133) on the window trim, plus Sea Salt by Sherwin-Williams (SW 6204) on the ceiling.
If you're looking for a toned-down approach to color, switch your typical white trim for a sea green and mirror it with a lighter green on the ceiling.
Accentuate Moody Greens
Get the Look: Momentum by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9530) on the walls and trim with Simple Stone by Sherwin-Williams (SW-9521) on the ceiling and crown molding.
Let the natural light that streams into your guest room play off cozy shadows created by this comforting marsh green.
Decorate with Pops of Color
Get the Look: Cotton by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9581) on the walls, ceiling, and trim with Arrowroote by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9502) on the doors.
This off-white shade is perfect for a warmer-toned room. Add in bright colors – like this yellow headboard from LEE Industries – to draw your guests' eyes to focal points in the room.
Contrast Colors
Get the Look: Tea Leaf by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9604) on the walls with Cotton by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9581) on the ceiling, trim, and door.
Make a stark contrast in your guest bedroom by pairing a warm-toned white with a darker color. This will keep the room feeling cozy and intimate without making it feel cramped.
Warm Up the Room
Get the Look: Cavern Clay by Sherwin-Williams (SW 7701)
Make your guest bedroom as inviting as possible with a warm clay paint color. It's an easy balance of earth tones mixed with a bold color to incorporate a touch of personal style into a room.
Welcome Bold Tones
Get the Look: Still Water by Sherwin-Williams (SW 6223)
The murky emerald, turquoise, and moss shades in this paint make it a fun shade to play with in an experimental space like a guest room.
Take a Chance
Get the Look: Sonoma Skies by Benjamin Moore (737)
Designer Andrew Howard wanted to experiment in his guest bedroom with a bold color that matched the hues in the vibrant wallpaper. The result is surprising and will leave your guests feeling like they're on a coastal retreat.
Keep Things Festive
Get the Look: Calke Green by Farrow & Ball (No. 34)
Jordan Kruse & James Hewlette's guest room is ready to be adorned with holiday decor any time of year with this merry "traditional sage green" paint. Whether you're in the holiday spirit, or adore a signature green, this shade would compliment any bedroom style.
Bring on the Purple
Get the Look: Brinjal by Farrow & Ball (No. 222)
This full gloss paint embraces the drama of a bold color while still remaining sophisticated for a comfortable space.
Stay in a Color Range
Get the Look: Niebla Azul by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9137) on the walls with Blustery Sky by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9140) on the trim.
Have a little fun with your guest room paint and go for two complimentary colors to accentuate the space. A light and dark blue with gray undertones compliment any neutral palate for bedding and curtains.
Complement the Room's Surroundings
Get the Look: Lighthouse Landing by Benjamin Moore (1044)
If you have a smaller guest bedroom, open up the space with a warm beige that complements light-filled windows and whimsical fabrics.
Sing the Blues
Get the Look: Quietude by Sherwin-Williams (SW 6212)
This calming pale blue-green paint color will relax your guests. They'll easily fall asleep each night and gently wake up each day with natural light reflecting on the walls.
Balance Brightness
Get the Look: Marshmallow by Sherwin-Williams (SW 7001) on the walls with Wimborne White by Farrow & Ball (No. 239) on the trim.
These off-white shades will add the slightest bit of warmth to bedroom walls and still allow all the brightness of true white, without the blinding morning light reflection.