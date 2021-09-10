The Best Paint Colors To Make Your Guests Feel at Home

By Emma Phelps Updated September 10, 2021
Credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo

We all want our guests to feel at home when they visit. Whether its family or friends staying with you, ensure that the space they're staying in feels like their own by adding personal touches around the room. A great way to spruce up a guest bedroom is adding a fresh coat of paint. We've rounded up our favorite guest bedroom colors to give you a bit of inspiration for your next home project. Choosing a paint color doesn't have to be a stressful process, consider whether you'd use a potential paint color in other parts of your house and if it fits the atmosphere that you are trying to create for your guests. Sometimes the best paint color for a guest bedroom is the one that you least expect. Go bold with a true sage green or brighten a space with a reliable cream.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Soothe with Pale Blues

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

Get the Look: Lullaby by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9136) on the walls with High Reflective White by Sherwin Williams (SW 7757) on the trim.

A soothing blue color will have your guests counting sheep in no time. Designer Heather Chadduck Hillegas used Meg Braff Designs, LLC, Southwind, White on Powder wallpaper to bring out more soft blues in this cozy and light guest bedroom.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Frame White in Color

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

Get the Look: Alabaster by Sherwin-Williams (SW 7008) on the walls and  crown molding, with Jasper Stone by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9133) on the window trim, plus Sea Salt by Sherwin-Williams (SW 6204) on the ceiling. 

If you're looking for a toned-down approach to color, switch your typical white trim for a sea green and mirror it with a lighter green on the ceiling. 

3 of 14

Accentuate Moody Greens

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Get the Look: Momentum by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9530) on the walls and trim with Simple Stone by Sherwin-Williams (SW-9521) on the ceiling and crown molding. 

Let the natural light that streams into your guest room play off cozy shadows created by this comforting marsh green. 

Advertisement

4 of 14

Decorate with Pops of Color

Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Get the Look: Cotton by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9581) on the walls, ceiling, and trim with Arrowroote by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9502) on the doors. 

This off-white shade is perfect for a warmer-toned room. Add in bright colors – like this yellow headboard from LEE Industries – to draw your guests' eyes to focal points in the room. 

5 of 14

Contrast Colors

Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Get the Look: Tea Leaf by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9604) on the walls with Cotton by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9581) on the ceiling, trim, and door. 

Make a stark contrast in your guest bedroom by pairing a warm-toned white with a darker color. This will keep the room feeling cozy and intimate without making it feel cramped. 

6 of 14

Warm Up the Room

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Get the Look: Cavern Clay by Sherwin-Williams (SW 7701) 

Make your guest bedroom as inviting as possible with a warm clay paint color. It's an easy balance of earth tones mixed with a bold color to incorporate a touch of personal style into a room. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Welcome Bold Tones

Credit: Mary Craven

Get the Look: Still Water by Sherwin-Williams (SW 6223)  

The murky emerald, turquoise, and moss shades in this paint make it a fun shade to play with in an experimental space like a guest room. 

8 of 14

Take a Chance

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Liz Strong

Get the Look: Sonoma Skies by Benjamin Moore (737)

Designer Andrew Howard wanted to experiment in his guest bedroom with a bold color that matched the hues in the vibrant wallpaper. The result is surprising and will leave your guests feeling like they're on a coastal retreat. 

9 of 14

Keep Things Festive

Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Get the Look: Calke Green by Farrow & Ball (No. 34)

Jordan Kruse & James Hewlette's guest room is ready to be adorned with holiday decor any time of year with this merry "traditional sage green" paint. Whether you're in the holiday spirit, or adore a signature green, this shade would compliment any bedroom style. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Bring on the Purple

Credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo

Get the Look: Brinjal by Farrow & Ball (No. 222)

This full gloss paint embraces the drama of a bold color while still remaining sophisticated for a comfortable space.

11 of 14

Stay in a Color Range

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Get the Look: Niebla Azul by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9137) on the walls with Blustery Sky by Sherwin-Williams (SW 9140) on the trim. 

Have a little fun with your guest room paint and go for two complimentary colors to accentuate the space. A light and dark blue with gray undertones compliment any neutral palate for bedding and curtains. 

12 of 14

Complement the Room's Surroundings

Credit: Lucas Allen, Styling: Elizabeth Demos

Get the Look: Lighthouse Landing by Benjamin Moore (1044)

If you have a smaller guest bedroom, open up the space with a warm beige that complements light-filled windows and whimsical fabrics. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Sing the Blues

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Get the Look: Quietude by Sherwin-Williams (SW 6212)

This calming pale blue-green paint color will relax your guests. They'll easily fall asleep each night and gently wake up each day with natural light reflecting on the walls. 

14 of 14

Balance Brightness

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Get the Look: Marshmallow by Sherwin-Williams (SW 7001) on the walls with Wimborne White by Farrow & Ball (No. 239) on the trim. 

These off-white shades will add the slightest bit of warmth to bedroom walls and still allow all the brightness of true white, without the blinding morning light reflection. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Emma Phelps