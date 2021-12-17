10 Green Paint Shades That Prove It's a Neutral

Kermit, the Frog, might have told us it wasn't easy being green, but when painting your walls, the verdant hue is as universal as some neutrals. The color green is associated with feelings of growth, harmony, and balance, and it also reminds us of Mother Nature in all her glory. (Translation: It's a beautiful balance between the great outdoors and the restful indoors.)

Best of all? With so many nuanced shades to choose from—olive, chartreuse, and emerald, to name a few—finding the perfect green paint to match your design style is simple. Sifting through dozens of fan decks to find the right hue is no easy feat, so to help, designers have shared some of their go-to greens to use time and time again.