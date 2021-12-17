10 Green Paint Shades That Prove It's a Neutral
Kermit, the Frog, might have told us it wasn't easy being green, but when painting your walls, the verdant hue is as universal as some neutrals. The color green is associated with feelings of growth, harmony, and balance, and it also reminds us of Mother Nature in all her glory. (Translation: It's a beautiful balance between the great outdoors and the restful indoors.)
Best of all? With so many nuanced shades to choose from—olive, chartreuse, and emerald, to name a few—finding the perfect green paint to match your design style is simple. Sifting through dozens of fan decks to find the right hue is no easy feat, so to help, designers have shared some of their go-to greens to use time and time again.
Try Sage Undertones
"While I am typically known for a neutral palette, I was looking for something with a little more youthfulness for my daughter Colette's nursery," shares Houston-based designer Margaret Naeve Parker. "After a lot of searching, I found Farrow & Ball's Mizzle for the nursery walls and ceiling. While colorful, it still offered that base layer I was looking for in the room. It is moody, yet subtle with a sage undertone."
Try a Similar Paint Color: Mizzle (No. 266) by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com.
Go for Green Vibes
"We love the warm vibe of Sherwin-Williams' Retreat SW 6207, [which we] used for a nursery two years ago," says Nicole White of Nicole White Designs. "Green is all about growth and new life, so this was the perfect touch for a newborn's space—and a color that'll last well into his teenage years."
Try a Similar Paint Color: Retreat (SW 6207) by Sherwin-Williams; sherwin-williams.com.
Capture the Outside
Invite the outdoors into your space by covering the walls, and the ceiling, in a deep smoky green. This lush paint shade captures the haze rising on the morning dew in a mountain landscape. Create a rustic retreat with this everlasting hue.
Try a Similar Paint Color: Green Smoke (No. 47) by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com.
Showcase an Autumnal Appeal
Leafy green colors and autumn charm go hand-in-hand. Turn down the vibrance, and you have a neutral that can carry your spaces throughout the year and remain fresh. "I'm loving Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year 2022, October Mist," says Sara Barney, founder of Austin-based firm Bandd Design. "It's an earthy yet inviting sage green color that blends well with many designs and calmly anchors a space."
Try a Similar Paint Color: October Mist (1495) by Benjamin Moore; benjaminmoore.com.
Classy and Classic
"Teresa's Green by Farrow & Ball looks as classy as it sounds," said Janelle Hughes and Kim Williams, co-founders of KJ Design and Mortar Styling, LLC. "The saturated green truly brought this office space designed for a husband and wife to life. We opted to paint above the wainscoting only to amp up the drama. Green walls and tones reflect throughout the space thanks to a wall of strategically placed mirrors."
Try a Similar Paint Color: Teresa's Green (No. 236) by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com.
Striking Velvet Green
This almost-black shade is a sophisticated way to add color to any room. "I love this deep, velvety green with blue undertones that's part of Benjamin Moore's historic color collection," Austin-based designer Killy Scheer of Scheer & Co. shares. "It works in traditional and contemporary spaces, and everything in between—and pairs well with tons of finishes."
Try a Similar Paint Color: Narragansett Green (HC-157) by Benjamin Moore; benjaminmoore.com.
Try Chalk Paint
Dust off your art skills and transform any wall into a canvas. Chalk it up to great taste; using this paint with a greenish tint converts a standard wall into a vintage-styled classroom. Keep the chalky texture of the walls or use it as an organizable tool to increase your home's functionality.
Try a Similar Paint Color: Tate Green (371674) by Rust-Oleum; rustoleum.com.
Sherwin-Williams Clary Sage SW 6178
"I love Sherwin-Williams' Clary Sage," adds designer Sarah Stacey of Sarah Stacey Interior Design, who resides in Texas. "It is a serene, soft, muted green and is great when used both on kitchen cabinets and trim!" This light and airy color brightens up a kitchen and adds a modern quality to the room.
Try a Similar Paint Color: Clary Sage (SW 6178) by Sherwin Williams; sherwin-williams.com.
Choose a Crowd Pleaser
"One of my favorite paint colors used recently in my own home is in the powder bath—it's PPG Paints' Nightwatch," shares Charleston-based designer Megan Molten. "It's the perfect dark, but not too dark green color. I knew I wanted paint and not wallpaper, so it just came down to finding the perfect one. I had no idea when I chose this shade it was the 2019 color of the year! I picked a winner."
Try a Similar Paint Color: Night Watch (PPG1145-7) by PPG Paints; ppgpaints.com.
Paint to the Max
This funky shade of green becomes the focal point in this eclectic room. Using an unexpected pop of color can take your maximalism decor to a new level. Contrasting a statement-making paint color with varied objects allows your eyes to dance around the room.
Try a Similar Paint Color: Erin Green (608) by Benjamin Moore; benjaminmoore.com.