The 15 Best Blue Paint Colors for Your Beach House
If beachy vibes are your goal, it's hard to argue with the color blue, since even nature agrees it's the right shade for seaside relaxation. But just as the look of the ocean varies from locale to locale, so every coastal retreat deserves its own unique shade. Whether you pick a vivid blue that makes waves or a softer blue that invites lounging, the hue you choose will help you set the tone you desire for your beach house.
Channel the serenity and brilliance of the shore with one of our favorite blue paint colors for beach houses. We've covered every shade of sea and sky, so all that's left for you to do is find a slice of sand.
Benjamin Moore Venezuelan Sea
This blue flooring, courtesy of Benjamin Moore's Venezuelan Sea, makes us want to dive in and stay awhile. At this Stinson Beach, California, rancher, which once belonged to the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, designer Allison Bloom transformed the former recording studio into an inviting guesthouse and lounge. Jewel-toned pillows wrapped in vintage Indian silks and linens piled atop a shipping-pallet sectional provide a shot of eclectic style.
Benjamin Moore Blueberry
The sea's primary hue shines on its own, but when paired with its forever soul mate (white!), blue really soars. Designer Meg Braff spotlighted the dynamic duo by painting the patterned double doors of this white Sea Island, Georgia, home an intense, saturated shade of blue: Blueberry by Benjamin Moore. "The contrast with the entry's bright white walls is beautiful, almost Mediterranean in style," notes Braff.
Benjamin Moore Pacific Palisades
Designer Allison Bloom didn't hold back when cooking up the palette for this funky Stinson Beach, California, kitchen. A zingy lime tile backsplash sets the freewheeling tone, while an island doused in Pacific Palisades by Benjamin Moore nods to the Pacific Ocean, just steps from the house. Beechwood stools and warm wooden floors ground the wild colors to keep the mood mellow.
Sherwin-Williams Composed
Dynamite design transformed a Rosemary Beach condo's weak spot—a tiny bedroom—into a kid-friendly win. Coastal Living Style Director Lindsey Ellis Beatty outfitted the seven-feet-by-six-feet space with custom millwork, then painted and lacquered the bunks in a zippy aqua, Sherwin-Williams Composed, to give the room a fun, hideaway feel.
Farrow & Ball Blue Ground
This knockout foyer seems to promise adventure on the other side of its arched doors. "You can put forth a really pretty, polished air in an entryway, but still make sure it relates well to its beachy setting," says designer Kevin Isbell, who created this space for a Mediterranean-style home in Sea Island, Georgia. To dial down the home's formality, he chose to coat the doors in Blue Ground by Farrow & Ball.
Benjamin Moore Santorini Blue
Wall paneling painted a muted gray-blue—Santorini Blue by Benjamin Moore—grounds this Sea Island, Georgia, mudroom with a laid-back, kick-off-your-shoes feel. The soft hue offers a subtle backdrop for the room's eye-catching organic pieces, like the vintage shell-encrusted mirror and the driftwood-inspired console.
Benjamin Moore Spring Sky
For a sprawling home in the Hamptons, designer Meg Braff placed her bets on sensationally sunny color and bright, bold patterns. The walls in the Bridgehampton home's foyer are painted "the most pleasing shade of blue I could find," says Braff. We love Spring Sky by Benjamin Moore, too: Guests are guaranteed to feel at home the moment they walk in the door.
Benjamin Moore San Jose Blue
Designed by famed Palm Beach architect John Volk in the 1940s, this Mediterranean Revival-style home epitomizes Old Florida style. But designers Celerie Kemble and Lindsey Herod made sure to infuse the house with fresh, tropical color from the outside in. Electric blue shutters in San Jose Blue by Benjamin Moore wake up the whitewashed façade of the historic home with a splash of ocean-happy color.
Benjamin Moore Twilight
Madagascar cloth wallpaper, bamboo accessories, and a natural woven rug give this family room quiet organic beauty, while glossy trim in show-stopping Twilight by Benjamin Moore reminds guests they're in breezy Palm Beach, Florida. Funky-patterned throw pillows in fruity hues tease out the room's sweet side.
Benjamin Moore Covington Blue
The easiest way to highlight architectural elements is to drench them in standout shades. In this Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, guest room, cool blue-green cabinetry in Covington Blue by Benjamin Moore adds a Caribbean punch to the mix of playful patterns and breezy blues. Bonus: This wall unit offers plenty of storage for summer clothing and beach gear.
Benjamin Moore Slate Teal
To make this Florida cottage's cozy family room live larger, designers Mark and Paige Schnell washed the entire den, from trim to ceiling, in Slate Teal by Benjamin Moore. White artwork and accessories, plus a polished nickel pendant, brighten the deep marine blue and give the small space high-impact dimension.
Benjamin Moore Woodlawn Blue
A lofted ceiling and walls painted in a soft blue-green—Woodlawn Blue by Benjamin Moore—give this guest room an airy, always-on-vacation vibe. An old-fashioned, handcrafted spool bed by Reid Classics and a gallery wall of black-and-white family photographs play up the room's summer-house nostalgia.
Sherwin-Williams Window Pane
All the color inspiration designer Erika Powell needed for the walls of this dreamy primary bedroom came from the home's location in Inlet Beach, Florida. "My favorite time of day here is sunset, and so often, it appears in sea glass colors–lavender, sea foam, periwinkle," says homeowner Elizabeth Mazyck. She and Powell chose Window Pane by Sherwin-Williams for a space that's as peaceful as the stretch of sand the house overlooks.
Benjamin Moore Yarmouth Blue
Transform pass-through spaces into linger-worthy stops with a dose of the unexpected. This alcove is adorned with Benjamin Moore's Jamestown Blue on the cabinets and shelves and Yarmouth Blue on the wall paneling, creating a "little jewel of a space," says architect Bill Beeton. Take a similar approach in alcoves, powder rooms, or even a walk-in pantry.
Sherwin-Williams Silver Lake
After a busy morning at the shore, you'll love dozing off for an afternoon nap in an ethereal space like this one. The trim is painted with Sherwin-Williams Silver Lake, a cool slate blue that evokes a foggy day at the beach. A four-poster bed and white bedding reinforces the relaxing feel.