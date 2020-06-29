If beachy vibes are your goal, it's hard to argue with the color blue, since even nature agrees it's the right shade for seaside relaxation. But just as the look of the ocean varies from locale to locale, so every coastal retreat deserves its own unique shade. Whether you pick a vivid blue that makes waves or a softer blue that invites lounging, the hue you choose will help you set the tone you desire for your beach house.

Channel the serenity and brilliance of the shore with one of our favorite blue paint colors for beach houses. We've covered every shade of sea and sky, so all that's left for you to do is find a slice of sand.