The Best Paint Colors for Beach House Bedrooms, According to Designers
Designers across the country spill their secrets on go-to paint colors for coastal bedrooms.
Tradewind by Sherwin-Williams
“Tradewind complements the expansive sky of the shoreline and encapsulates the ocean's breeze. The way light dances off this color creates an aqueous environment and a serene space for rest.” — Lathem Gordon and Cate Dunning of GordonDunning Interior Design in Atlanta, Georgia; gordondunning.com
Hazy Blue by Benjamin Moore
“The name is a bit of a misnomer! This is a sprightly, clear turquoise of medium intensity. It’s a deeper hue than popular Palladian Blue (also by Benjamin Moore), so it stands up to intense light, without ever looking shrill.” —Robin Henry of Robin Henry Studio in New York, New York; robinhenrystudio.com
Sea Salt by Sherwin-Williams
“This is our go-to for a beachy bedroom. It is blue, green, and gray all wrapped into one calming hue. As the light changes throughout the day, it morphs from cheery blue in the afternoon to a soothing grey-green at night.” —Allison Smith and Anne Scott Shelley of Maison Studios in Inlet Beach, Florida; maisonstudios.com
Super White by Benjamin Moore
“This is the paint color equivalent to crisp, white sheets. After a day in the sun, this pure white makes a bedroom feel cool and refreshing.” —Lacy Phillips of Lacy Phillips Designs in Pensacola, Florida; lacyphillips.com
Baize Green by Sherwin-Williams
“A fresh and happy green that works beautifully when layering with a sea glass-inspired color palette.”—Vicky Serany of Southern Studio Interior Design in Cary, North Carolina; southernstudio.com
Titanium by Benjamin Moore
“This soft blue-gray tone is soothing and neutral. It’s also one of the few colors that won’t easily tire.” —Dana Wolter Interiors of Mountain Brook, Alabama; danawolterinteriors.com
Lattice by Sherwin-Williams
“We love using this warm gray shade on bedroom walls and ceilings, and then trimming out the look with Zurich White (also by Sherwin-Williams). The color combination produces a calm, airy atmosphere.” —Chairma Design Group of Houston, Texas; chairma.com
Teresa’s Green by Farrow and Ball
“I love this shade in an eggshell finish on walls, paired with Skiffey Blue (also by Farrow and Ball) in a high gloss on the base molding. It sets the tone for a dramatic, beachy room.” —Ashley Gilbreath of Ashley Gilbreath Interior Design in Montgomery, Alabama; ashleygilbreath.com
Silver Strand by Sherwin-Williams
“This is a chameleon of a color. Not really a true blue, green, or gray, but the perfect blend of all three colors. It conveys such a restful feeling in a bedroom!”— J. Banks Design Group of Hilton Head, South Carolina; jbanksdesign.com
Green Wave by Benjamin Moore
“My surf-loving daughter recently asked for a bedroom that felt like the inside of a wave. This pale blue-green beautifully captures the magical hue of the ocean. It’s also ideal with a ceiling painted in a high gloss finish to reflect the light.” —Cathy Austin of Catherine M. Austin Interior Design in Charlotte, North Carolina: catherinemaustin.com
Gray Tint by Benjamin Moore
“This is my go-to color for any beach bedroom, because it brings in the subtlest blue undertone. When you combine this with Simply White (also by Benjamin Moore) for a crisp white trim detail, you’ll be instantly enveloped in a beachy oasis.” —Kristin Peake Interiors of Rockville, Maryland; kristinpeakeinteriors.com
Par Four by Benjamin Moore
“Depending on the light, this color morphs into a blue or gray or green. It's soft, restful, and looks beautiful with crisp, white linens, worn wood furniture, and a seagrass rug.” —Julie Holloway of Milk and Honey Home in Atlanta, Georgia; milkandhoneyhome.com