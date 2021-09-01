Say Hello to Breezeway, Behr's 2022 Color of the Year

DIYers, have your paint brushes and Pinterest boards at the ready. Behr has announced its 2022 Color of the Year: Breezeway (MQ3-21). This silvery green shade, which is inspired by the natural sea glass found on beaches, will define color trends for the next year. It's a cool, peaceful tone sure to make a splash in your home. The Behr team describes this new color as one "where a breath of fresh air meets a fresh coat of paint" in our minds and spaces.

Forecasters at Behr chose Breezeway as an invigorating shade that evokes a desire to move forward. "A new year brings the opportunity to embrace a sense of renewal and pursue untapped passions," said Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr Paint Company, in a press release. "Whether it's lacing up our hiking boots, or breaking out the gardening tools, Breezeway inspires us to fully embrace the hobbies or adventures, both near and far, that excite us. We look forward to a color that welcomes a hopeful sense of renewal, restoration, and healing."

Behr 2022 Color of the Year Breezeway

The team looked outdoors for a soothing shade from nature that would bring tranquility into our homes. Breezeway's gentle seagrass-green color pairs well with the range of colors included in the Behr 2022 Color Trends palette, from a moody shade like Cracked Pepper (PPU18-01) to a cheery hue like Corn Stalk (M290-3). From neutrals to pastels to earth tones, Breezeway is a versatile shade that can be applied throughout the house. Use it as a neutral on living room walls and kitchen cabinets, or make a statement by painting it on the front door.

Breezeway and the 2022 trend palette are available in Behr Dynasty, a brand-new line for the company. "Behr Dynasty offers our most stain repellent, scuff-resistant, fast-drying one-coat coverage paint all in one can," said Jeff Kinnaird, EVP of merchandising for The Home Depot, in a statement. Find this line, which includes Breezeway and the rest of Behr's 2022 trend palette, at The Home Depot.