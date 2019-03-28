Why We Love this Lowcountry Farmhouse—and You Should Too
Here's a house you'll instantly want to call home: the Lowcountry Farmhouse (Plan SL-2000). This 2,754-square-foot charmer stays true to its title by combining Lowcountry design with farmhouse style. It might be a new build, but it looks and feels like a timeless coastal home. This house plan (one of our most popular in 2018) was designed by Court Atkins Group, based in Bluffton, South Carolina. (See how designer Sarah Bartholomew brought the interiors to life with a soothing, sophisticated palette.)
The Lowcountry Farmhouse catches the attention of passersby with its classic Southern front porch. It's wide, welcoming design encourages guests to sit and stay awhile. (The space is large enough to create two separate seating areas on either side of the front door; hang a porch swing, bring in a small side table, and add a rocking chair.)
Inside, the architects designed a breezy, open floor plan to maximize natural light and cross ventilation. A foyer opens to a larger gathering room, dining room, and kitchen. Tucked behind the kitchen are the walk-in pantry, laundry room, and smaller back kitchen. This design is ideal for entertaining, lending additional prep space and an out-of-the-way place to stash dirty dishes when hosting a dinner party. Rough-hewn hardwood floors enhance the cottage's laidback farmhouse vibe.
Walk through the gathering room to the cozy owner's foyer, which opens to a roomy screened porch. Lowcountry settings call for seamless indoor/outdoor living, and this porch acts as an airy extension of the interior.
This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath house offers enough space for larger families to spread out. Just off the owner's foyer is the secluded master suite. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Need another room? This house plan comes with the option of building a detached two-car garage—with an additional bedroom, bunkroom, and bath above it. Use this space as the ultimate mother-in-law or guest suite.