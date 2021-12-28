The Best Way to Clean Your Comforter, Because We're Betting It's Been Way Too Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chances are you wash your sheets regularly (at least we hope so). While you don't need to launder your comforter nearly as often, it should still be cleaned at least two or three times a year. Otherwise, it will become a home to allergens, dust mites, skin cells, pet hair, and more. If you're thinking that means an expensive trip to the dry cleaner, you'll probably be happy to know that most comforters can easily be cleaned at home. To get you started, we sought advice from Shawn Ashby, Whirlpool Laundry brand manager on how to clean your comforter without damaging it.

Always Read the Care Label Before You Begin

The first step when washing a comforter, or any textile, is reading the care label. While most comforters are machine washable, there may be some made of silk or other specialty fabrics that require professional cleaning. The instructions below will work for most machine-washable comforters.

Use a Large-Capacity Washing Machine

Once you've determined your comforter is machine washable, Ashby says it's important to use a large-capacity washing machine so it will have enough room to tumble and agitate. If you don't have access to one at home, your local laundromat will offer plenty of large-capacity machines.

Check for Holes and Stains

If you have holes and loose threads on your comforter, they may become worse during the wash cycle. Be sure to mend or repair them before you put your comforter in the washing machine. This is also the time to use stain remover to perform spot treatments if necessary.

Put the Comforter in the Washing Machine

If your washing machine has an agitator, place your comforter around it loosely so the machine will be balanced as it performs. Use the bulk cycle if your machine has one, otherwise, most cycles, including delicate ones, will do. Read the label on your laundry detergent to make sure you are adding the right amount and use the extra rinse setting to help wash away any lingering allergens or excess detergents.

Place the Comforter in the Dryer