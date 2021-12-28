The Best Way to Clean Your Comforter, Because We're Betting It's Been Way Too Long
Cleaning your comforter is a breeze once you know how.
Chances are you wash your sheets regularly (at least we hope so). While you don't need to launder your comforter nearly as often, it should still be cleaned at least two or three times a year. Otherwise, it will become a home to allergens, dust mites, skin cells, pet hair, and more. If you're thinking that means an expensive trip to the dry cleaner, you'll probably be happy to know that most comforters can easily be cleaned at home. To get you started, we sought advice from Shawn Ashby, Whirlpool Laundry brand manager on how to clean your comforter without damaging it.
Always Read the Care Label Before You Begin
The first step when washing a comforter, or any textile, is reading the care label. While most comforters are machine washable, there may be some made of silk or other specialty fabrics that require professional cleaning. The instructions below will work for most machine-washable comforters.
Use a Large-Capacity Washing Machine
Once you've determined your comforter is machine washable, Ashby says it's important to use a large-capacity washing machine so it will have enough room to tumble and agitate. If you don't have access to one at home, your local laundromat will offer plenty of large-capacity machines.
Check for Holes and Stains
If you have holes and loose threads on your comforter, they may become worse during the wash cycle. Be sure to mend or repair them before you put your comforter in the washing machine. This is also the time to use stain remover to perform spot treatments if necessary.
Put the Comforter in the Washing Machine
If your washing machine has an agitator, place your comforter around it loosely so the machine will be balanced as it performs. Use the bulk cycle if your machine has one, otherwise, most cycles, including delicate ones, will do. Read the label on your laundry detergent to make sure you are adding the right amount and use the extra rinse setting to help wash away any lingering allergens or excess detergents.
Place the Comforter in the Dryer
Most comforters are perfectly safe to machine dry, although Ashby suggests a low heat or no heat setting to be safe. This is especially important if your comforter is filled with something delicate like down that might singe in high heat. It's also a good idea to remove the comforter once or twice during the drying process to give it a good shake to ensure the comforter doesn't bunch up, which will prevent it from drying evenly. Since comforters are bulky, they might not be completely dry when finished. Ashby suggests spreading them out on a drying rack for a day or two afterwards to make sure they are completely dry before placing them back on your bed or putting them away for storage.