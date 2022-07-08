How to Clean and Care for Quartz Countertops
Mama always told us that we should never go to bed with a dirty kitchen. The sink should be emptied, the dishes should be put away, and the countertops should be thoroughly wiped down. Period. Running the dishwasher is easy enough. Drop some detergent in and go. But what about cleaning those countertops? How do you give countertops the deep clean they deserve? We're sharing how to clean quartz countertops.
Quartz vs. Quartzite Countertops
Before getting started, it's important to determine whether you have quartz or quartzite countertops. Quartzite is a natural stone material that is more durable than marble while achieving a similar aesthetic. Quartz is an engineered stone material that is considered to be the most durable and cost-effective countertop on the market. It is also naturally antimicrobial thanks to it being a nonporous material. That nonporous trait also means quartz rarely stains, nor does it require resealing over the years.
Best Types of Cleaners for Quartz Countertops
While quartz is a durable material, cleaning it properly will prolong its look and its life. When selecting your cleaning products, avoid abrasive cleansers. A basic glass or surface cleaner works well for quick spills and day-to-day messes. Should your stain require more than elbow grease, be sure to seek a cleaner that is low in acidity and alkaline. Avoid products like bleach or acetone as those can actually disintegrate the surface.
If you notice your quartz countertops don't sparkle the way they once did, turn to a glass cleaner. A quick spritz and dry should bring them back to life.
Additionally, be sure to clean spills from highly acidic foods and drinks quickly too. Always use a cutting board for slicing foods such as citrus or tomatoes, and wipe any spills from vinegar, soda, or wine.
DIY Cleaning Solution
For worry-free cleaning, make a simple solution of soap and water:
- Combine four cups of warm water with one teaspoon of dish soap.
- Dip a microfiber cloth or non-abrasive sponge into the solution. Wipe down the countertops in a sweeping circular motion.
- Once you've tackled all of the nooks, crannies, and stains, rinse the sponge or cloth and give it one more quick wipe down to ensure you've removed all soapy residue. Let it completely air dry.
