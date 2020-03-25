Homemade Toilet Bowl Cleaner is the DIY Project I Can't Stop Making
Focus on the home in a DIY sense has become a go-to approach. This could present as anything from minor home remodels to major reconstruction of an outdoor living space for year-round enjoyment. My solution? Homemade toilet bowl cleaner. Don't judge. I've already baked cookies, made lamp shades, and designed the dog a swimsuit. There are plenty of benefits to making your own cleaning products. It helps to pass the time, you learn something new, and the end result is an all natural cleaning product for extra peace of mind.
What Are DIY Toilet Cleaners?
DIY toilet cleaner (or FTBs—fizzy toilet bombs—as I've affectionately named them) are perfect for a refreshing, light sanitation in between deep cleans. Completely natural and made with simple pantry ingredients (baking soda, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide), this quick project comes together in just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
These FTBs will remove the need for hard scrubbing, and shave off time when trying to keep up with housekeeping. Who doesn't need a little extra help nowadays? And these gentle ingredients are not harmful to the water system, are easy on your hands, and neutralize odors almost instantly.
What You'll Need:
- Silicone ice cube trays work best, as "peeling" the hardened bombs from these containers are much easier than "breaking" them from a traditional ice cube tray
- Baking soda
- Vinegar (see my shortcut below if you don't have this handy)
- Citric acid
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Essential oil
How to Make DIY Toilet Bowl Cleaner
In a large mixing bowl, combine:
- 1 cup baking soda
- 1/4 cup citric acid
In a smaller bowl, combine:
- 1/2 tsp white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide
The recipe is super forgiving; I didn't have packaged citric acid in my kitchen so I substituted fresh lemon juice, which worked just as well. Of course, you can customize FTBs with your favorite essential oils for a personalized scent. My choice is a delightful combination of lavender and eucalyptus.
Once all of the baking soda clumps have been worked out, take your vinegar and hydrogen peroxide mix and add very slowly to the large bowl of baking soda and citric acid. Your fun DIY project will end in disaster if you add these things too quickly!
Once you've slowly combined your ingredients, add your essential oil. Fill the silicone molds with your mixture and let sit for 6 hours or overnight. Your little blocks of fizzy cleaner will harden into an easy to store block.
Extra Hands Might Help
Making natural toilet cleaner is a great project to get the entire family involved. (Did I really just say that?) Assign specific tasks for everyone like stirring the ingredients or placing the mixture in ice cube trays to dry and harden overnight.
Once they are ready to be used, store your FTBs in an airtight container. Give this satisfying project a try when you've exhausted your home projects and want to learn a little something new.