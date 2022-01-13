The Best Household Cleaning Products, According to Editors Who Swear by Them
We're willing to bet that the cabinets underneath your kitchen sink are filled with household cleaning supplies, but when was the last time you took stock of all the sprays, sponges, and cleaners down there?
In the spirit of starting fresh for the new year, we asked our team of editors and product reviewers to reveal the best cleaning products they used in 2021. Their picks include disinfectant sprays, laundry sanitizers, and floor cleaning concentrates from brands like Microban, Lysol, and Mr. Clean. Basically, it's everything you need to make your home look (and smell!) cleaner than ever—even those areas you might forget about.
Whether you're itching for a better way to polish your cookware or tired of bending over to clean the baseboards around your home, this list of eight editor-approved cleaning products has something for everyone. And while there was recently a time when cleaning products, especially disinfectants, were hard to come by in stores and online, all of these are available to buy right now with the click of a button from stores like Amazon.
Keep scrolling to learn more about what makes these cleaning products stand out to the editors who swear by them, and restock your stash of supplies piling up underneath your kitchen sink while you're at it.
Microban Sanitizing Spray
Why You Need It: It prevents mold and keeps cleaning hours after you spray it.
Keep in Mind: Your thumb might get tired from holding down the spray nozzle.
"I tried to get my hands on the Microban sanitizing spray at the beginning of the pandemic, but it was impossible to find it in stock. I bought it when I saw it was available again, and now I can see why it's so popular. It keeps killing bacteria for 24 hours after spraying, and it has a refreshing citrus scent that doesn't scream 'cleaning supplies.' It's the only thing that actually prevents my Nespresso machine's used pod holder from getting extremely moldy every few days." —Amina Lake Abdelrahman, Product Reviews Writer
Capri Blue Volcano Multi-Surface Cleaner
Why You Need It: It smells great and would make a thoughtful gift for a friend who loves to host (or clean).
Keep in Mind: The bottle only holds 16 ounces of cleaner.
"While I've been familiar with Capri Blue's signature Volcano candles for years, I hadn't tried its multipurpose cleaner until recently. A friend mentioned how great it made her kitchen smell, so I picked up a bottle for myself. After just one use, I was hooked. Not only does it feature the iconic scent with notes of tropical fruit and sugared citrus, but it leaves my granite countertops cleaner than ever before. They're free of smudges, fingerprints, and water spots in seconds. Plus, it's great for spraying in the sink and disposal after cleaning for a fresh scent. In addition to purchasing it for myself, I've also gifted it to pretty much everyone I've been shopping for." —Jenna Sims, Associate Digital Editor
Fuller Brush Fiesta Floor Cleaner
Why You Need It: Since there's no rinsing required and it doesn't leave a residue, this is ideal for people who like to mop their floors often but don't want to spend too much time doing it.
Keep in Mind: It's pricier than other floor cleaners, but the concentrated formula lasts a long time.
"Last year I helped test spin mops for Southern Living. Among our team's top picks was a mop from the Fuller Brush Co., an American company founded more than 100 years ago. When a brand rep sent the mop, she also included a bottle of Fuller's Fiesta Floor Cleaner—say that five times fast—and it has since earned a coveted spot under my kitchen sink. The first thing I noticed was the lovely citrusy scent, which contains subtle notes of grapefruit, orange, lime, and lemon, and smells more like a luxury fragrance than a cleaning product. It's biodegradable, phosphate-free, and won't strip your floors. I've since discovered the Fuller Oil Soap, which I use on my natural wood floors, but the Fiesta Floor Cleaner is my go-to for every other type of flooring in my house." —Bronwyn Barnes, Senior Product Reviews Editor
Baseboard Buddy
Why You Need It: If you have back, shoulder, or knee pain, this extendable cleaning tool offers an easier and safer way to remove dust from hard-to-reach places.
Keep in Mind: The cleaning pad is quite small and comes in just one do-it-all texture.
"It seems silly, but I used to put off cleaning my baseboards until the dust couldn't be ignored any longer. Who wants to bend down and drag a rag along the perimeter of every room, including all the nooks and crannies? Not me. Then I found the Baseboard Buddy on Amazon, which made it easier to clean the baseboards without having to bend down (I'm 5'8'', so it's quite a far way down) or get on my knees. It's the definition of a quick fix, and I regret waiting so long to find it. Did I mention it's extendable? The blades of my ceiling fans and the tops of my doors have never been cleaner." —Kaitlyn Yarborough, Assistant Digital Editor
Blueland Dishwasher Starter Set
Why You Need It: The plastic-free set is just the thing for someone looking for environmentally friendly cleaning alternatives.
Keep in Mind: You might need to double up on tablets if you have a large dishwasher.
"I was amazed these little eco-friendly dishwasher tablets worked so well in cleaning my dishes! It really makes you realize you don't need harsh chemicals to get the job done. My dishes are sparkly clean every time! They also come in a small tin case which takes up little room under the sink where I keep my cleaning supplies. I also bought Blueland's laundry tablets but am waiting for my regular detergent to run out so I can try them, too." —Ruby Grais, Product Reviews Coordinator
Lysol Laundry Sanitizer
Why You Need It: It kills germs standard laundry detergents can't, so it's a must for those intent on deep cleaning clothes and bedding.
Keep in Mind: This sanitizer is sometimes hard to find in stock, so if you see it at the store, grab it while you can.
"At this point, I don't even consider my laundry clean without a couple capfuls of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. Between a pandemic, the flu, and even everyday colds, germs are front of mind now more than ever. Knowing that I'm doing all I can to eliminate their spread within my home has given me such peace of mind, and it all starts with this sanitizing formula that is safe for use on just about every fabric you wash in your machine. While I'm definitely here for its bacteria- and odor-squashing benefits (it kills 99.9 percent of them, even when the washer runs on a cold cycle!), it also gets major points for helping my clothes hang on to that fresh laundry smell long after they come out of the dryer." —Patricia Shannon, Senior Editor
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Why You Need It: It removes stubborn surface stains that other products might not be able to clean away.
Keep in Mind: You may need to disinfect surfaces after using the Magic Eraser, as it can leave behind a residue.
"The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser truly lives up to its name. It's absolute magic. I am consistently amazed with the variety of surface stains that this product can get rid of that other products just can't. I have an old, vintage dining table, and if it weren't for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, I wouldn't be able to get rid of the stains on the white, painted surface. There were also stains on my kitchen countertop that I thought were permanent, but once I scrubbed them with the Magic Eraser, they were gone or lessened significantly. Everyone needs to have at least one of these in their house at all times." —Rachel Center, Home Product Reviews Writer
Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser
Why You Need It: This is an essential for keeping stainless steel appliances and ceramic cookware looking sharp.
Keep in Mind: The cleanser comes in the form of a powder that you'll need to scrub and rinse away with water.
"A long-trusted favorite, Bar Keepers Friend can clean everything from new cookware to a porcelain kitchen sink. This is a cleaning staple in my household because it can cut through any kind of gunk or grind, and it even removes small surface scratches and rust." —Erin Johnson, Senior Home Product Reviews Writer