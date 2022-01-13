The Best Household Cleaning Products, According to Editors Who Swear by Them

Microban Sanitizing Spray

Why You Need It: It prevents mold and keeps cleaning hours after you spray it.

Keep in Mind: Your thumb might get tired from holding down the spray nozzle.

"I tried to get my hands on the Microban sanitizing spray at the beginning of the pandemic, but it was impossible to find it in stock. I bought it when I saw it was available again, and now I can see why it's so popular. It keeps killing bacteria for 24 hours after spraying, and it has a refreshing citrus scent that doesn't scream 'cleaning supplies.' It's the only thing that actually prevents my Nespresso machine's used pod holder from getting extremely moldy every few days." —Amina Lake Abdelrahman, Product Reviews Writer