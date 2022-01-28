Bed-Making Mistakes You're Probably Guilty Of

There's nothing more satisfying than crawling into a well-made bed at the end of a long day. However, to make that dream come true, you do have to make your bed. Whether you do that first thing in the morning or wait until right before you jump back in, there are a few bed-making mistakes you may be making. Luckily, they are easy to fix, so you'll be slipping into your sheets sooner than ever. Here are the biggest bed-making mistakes you may be committing.

Putting Your Patterned Sheets Face Up

This one may be a bit controversial, but when using a patterned or monogrammed sheet, the pattern goes face down. The rest of the bedding is then layered over and the sheet is folded over it to show a hint of the design.

Opting for the Cheapest Sheets

While we understand the desire to save a few dollars, quality sheets are an important part of making your bed look and feel good. You don't have to buy the most expensive set of sheets in the linen store, of course, but a quality set of soft sheets is a good investment as you will use them every night and they'll be built to last.

Skipping the Hospital Corners

There's no denying the fact that fitted sheets can be a challenge to fold and even put on the bed. That's why some hotels opt to use a flat sheet as a bottom sheet instead. Whatever type of sheets you use on the bed, be sure to call on hospital corners for a perfectly smooth fit.

Wrestling Duvets

Traditional duvet covers can be tricky to change, seeming to require a full-body workout just to swap one for another. To make this part of the bed-making process a little easier, use the rolling or inside-out method when stuffing your duvet.

Placing Pillows Flat on the Bed

To make your bed look like a hotel, don't lie your pillows down flat. Instead plump your pillows and stand them up against your headboard, layering them with the pillows you actually use at the back, near the headboard. (Yes, you should have a headboard.) Then add shams and throw pillows, ideally opting for an odd number of pillows to be more pleasing to the eye.

Not Ironing Your Sheets

Okay, we are aware that not everyone has time to set up the iron and ironing board and go-to town on your bed linens. However, when you do make the effort, your sheets will be beautifully crisp, smooth, and downright dreamy to sleep in.

Skipping the Mattress Cover

If you want your mattress to last, a mattress pad or cover is a must. They can keep your mattress stain- and odor-free and, if you use a hypoallergenic one, it can help prevent the build up of dust mites and other allergens.

Not Cleaning Your Mattress