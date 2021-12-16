12 Mistakes You Should Never Make When Cleaning Your Bathroom

Cleaning the bathroom is no one's idea of a good time. However, almost everyone enjoys a tidy bathroom, so you do what you have to do. After all, you don't want your bathroom retreat to turn into something you want to retreat away from!

Once you've gone through all the trouble of lugging out the mop, scrub brushes, cleaning products, and gotten to work, here are a few mistakes you should definitely avoid in your quest to have a spick-and-span bathroom:

Putting the Toilet Brush Right Back in the Holder

After using the toilet brush, don't immediately put it back in the holder. Instead, dry your toilet brush by sandwiching it under the toilet seat and allowing it to drip-dry into the bowl.

Forgetting To Dust First

Bathrooms collect a lot of dust, so be sure to use a microfiber towel or a feather duster to tackle the top of your toilet, shelves, and counters. It's important to do this before you start using water or cleaning products, so you don't end up with a soggy feather duster and gritty, wet dust. Don't want to dust? Grab the vacuum!

Wiping Surfaces Right After Spraying Them

You probably carefully choose your cleaning products, so let them do their job. That means, spritzing them on your counters and then letting them rest for a few minutes instead of wiping them up immediately. That gives them time to work.

Not Wiping Off Your Surfaces After Spraying Them

Unless you're using a spray-and-go cleanser, be sure to wipe down your surfaces after spraying them (and letting them sit for a minute or two!). If you leave it on your shower or counter too long, it can create a build-up that is harder to get off.

Mixing Cleaning Products

Bleach and ammonia have their place, but that place is NEVER together. The combination creates a toxic gas that can be lethal. Same goes for bleach and vinegar. Generally, if you use bleach to clean your bathroom, don't mix it with anything. It's not worth the risk!

Using an Abrasive Cleanser on Ceramic and Tile

While you may want to scrub that counter, choose your cleanser wisely. Some abrasive cleansers can be too much for delicate bathroom finishes and can damage surfaces like stainless steel, tile, and the bathtub. Good old soap and water or a specially designed ceramic cleanser will do the trick.

Not Cleaning Your Grout

Cleaning grout can be a mind-numbing task, but leaving it can make your otherwise spotless bathroom look grimy and old. Before you whip out the toothbrush and grout cleaner, though, be aware that there are several products like Zep Grout Cleaner and the mini grout scrubber that's like an electric toothbrush that can make the process almost fun.

Not Washing Your Shower Curtain and the Liner

This is another one of those tasks that can be put off for a long time. However, shower curtains and their liners should be washed at least four times a year—more often if the bathroom tends to stay damp or there are signs of mold or mildew. If you think this is overkill, be aware that some people clean shower rings, too.

Only Cleaning the Obviously Dirty Parts of the Bathroom

If you're in a hurry, it makes sense to only clean what you can see. However, bathrooms can hide a lot of germs that aren't visible without one of those CSI blue lights. You should be cleaning the whole toilet and the floor around it, as well as the sink, shower, and/or tub. Even if you can't see anything, it's definitely there.

Choosing the Wrong Products

Make sure to use the right products on the right surfaces. For example, your bath tiles will need their own products. Glass and mirrors, along with sinks and countertops, need different cleaners as well.

Using the Same Sponge for Every Surface

Each area of your bathroom deserves its own sponge or rag. Otherwise, you're transferring bacteria from one surface to the next, taking germs from the toilet to the sink and shower.

Not Using Your Exhaust Fan