Here's the funny thing about cleaning your showerhead. You know you should clean it. You know you should clean it regularly. You know it can be a hotbed for muck and grime and probably plenty of other icky substances. You are very much aware of these simple facts of life. And yet, just like putting off cleaning your oven again and again and again, you somehow manage to avoid doing so until it's so gross there's no alternative but to knock it off your to-do list. No more!

As we recently learned from the editors at PureWow, there's actually a very straightforward way to clean your showerhead: Baking soda and vinegar. As the article explains (and you perhaps recall from high school chemistry class), combining baking soda—a base—with white vinegar—an acid—creates a chemical reaction. In this instance of chemical magic, the combination helps to dissolve calcium deposits that build up from hard water in a process known as "descaling."

WATCH: Why Dermatologists Want You to Ditch Your Loofah

So how do you make this homemade cleaning superhero? PureWow recommends combining one-third of a cup of baking soda with one cup of white vinegar in a gallon-sized Ziploc-style plastic bag (You'll probably want to do this in the bathroom). The mixture will start bubbling, and then you can place your showerhead in the bag, securing it with a rubber band around the neck of the showerhead. Keep the showerhead in the baking soda and vinegar mixture overnight, and then remove it before showering, first taking care to run the hot water to get any leftover solution off of your showerhead. The whole process is pretty simple and—dare we admit it—a little fun.