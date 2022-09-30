8 Nostalgic Scents That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Christmas

What Christmas smells inspire your favorite holiday tradition? Is it the Christmas smell of cinnamon star cookies, or possibly a favorite Christmas smell (and flavor) is the first bite of chocolate peppermint cheesecake? No matter your cherished seasonal tradition, certain Christmas smells play a big part in your memory-making process.

"As a floral designer, my sense of smell is heightened on a daily basis. With so many lovely scents like peonies, roses, lilies, chamomile, stock, lavender, daffodil, magnolia, and lilac, I create memories through scents every day," shares Megan Cooley, owner and creative designer of Meg's Flower Market in Ringgold, Georgia.

While little moments that remind us of our youth and upbringing during the day-to-day occurrences are special, the scents that spark Christmas memories are even more special. These Christmas scents are nostalgic. "I have had so many customers come in and ask if I had a specific flower in stock because their grandmother use to have them throughout the house, or in her yard," says Cooley. The quest to incorporate nostalgic seasonal scents, like peppermint or Balsam Fir, is a given as soon as the calendar flips to December. "During the holiday season, when I open a box of Christmas greens at the shop, I find myself reminiscing about my childhood," she adds.

Here are eight nostalgic scents of Christmas—go ahead and incorporate these Christmas smells into your home with candles, baked goods, and holiday decor.