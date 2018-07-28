For Sale Alert: This Historic and Beautiful Charleston Home Is on the Market for $1.95 Million
The Exterior
The tall, skinny single houses—aptly named since they’re only one room deep when viewed from the street—were originally built to stay cool during those balmy low-country summers by optimizing airflow. Their most noteworthy feature is that the “front door” of the house opens onto a porch that spans the length of the house. That porch is duplicated on the second floor, with a portion having been closed in to create an extra room inside. Additionally, the house has a screened-in porch along the back side of the house that leads out to a spacious backyard shaded by mature trees. As with many Charleston homes, the outside of the house is just as beautiful as the inside—take a look through some of the best spaces below.
The Porch
Hanging ferns and floor-to-ceiling shutters—what could be more Southern? After walking through the “front door,” guests will be greeted by the gorgeous front porch, which has convenient access to the back porch as well, making outdoor living an easy choice.
Over The Top Details
The original details in this home are absolutely gorgeous. Notice the intricate millwork in the crown molding and the impressively grand fireplace and antique mirror.
Quality Work
Upstairs, a slightly simpler version of the detailed trim continues—accented in a pretty blue in this room. Even upstairs, the high ceilings and original wide-plank wood floors are standout features in this home.
Filled with Light and Space
Without any tall buildings in downtown Charleston, the unobstructed light that streams into this home is completely dreamy. The house has lots of storage space, with several closets that have custom built-in shelves and cabinets.
Room for Nature
This home sits on an impressive quarter-acre lot, with a fenced-in backyard and plenty of trees to shade you from the hot South Carolina sunshine.