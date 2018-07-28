For Sale Alert: This Historic and Beautiful Charleston Home Is on the Market for $1.95 Million

By Maggie Burch
July 28, 2018
Keen Eye Marketing
From the soaring ceilings to the insane trim work, this classic single house is a window into the past.In a city famous for all of its gorgeous homes, the single house is Charleston’s most distinct home style. This historic house, in the Holy City’s Harleston Village neighborhood, provides a rare opportunity to own one of those famous single houses. Currently listed by Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty for $1.95 million, 166 Wentworth Street is 3 stories and has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The property has been well maintained and modernized throughout its 100-plus year lifetime, but retains many of the home’s best original features, from the tall ceilings to the intricate trim work.
The Exterior

Keen Eye Marketing

The tall, skinny single houses—aptly named since they’re only one room deep when viewed from the street—were originally built to stay cool during those balmy low-country summers by optimizing airflow. Their most noteworthy feature is that the “front door” of the house opens onto a porch that spans the length of the house. That porch is duplicated on the second floor, with a portion having been closed in to create an extra room inside. Additionally, the house has a screened-in porch along the back side of the house that leads out to a spacious backyard shaded by mature trees. As with many Charleston homes, the outside of the house is just as beautiful as the inside—take a look through some of the best spaces below.

The Porch

Keen Eye Marketing

Hanging ferns and floor-to-ceiling shutters—what could be more Southern? After walking through the “front door,” guests will be greeted by the gorgeous front porch, which has convenient access to the back porch as well, making outdoor living an easy choice.

Over The Top Details

Keen Eye Marketing

The original details in this home are absolutely gorgeous. Notice the intricate millwork in the crown molding and the impressively grand fireplace and antique mirror.

Quality Work

Keen Eye Marketing

Upstairs, a slightly simpler version of the detailed trim continues—accented in a pretty blue in this room. Even upstairs, the high ceilings and original wide-plank wood floors are standout features in this home.

Filled with Light and Space

Keen Eye Marketing

Without any tall buildings in downtown Charleston, the unobstructed light that streams into this home is completely dreamy. The house has lots of storage space, with several closets that have custom built-in shelves and cabinets.

Room for Nature

Keen Eye Marketing

This home sits on an impressive quarter-acre lot, with a fenced-in backyard and plenty of trees to shade you from the hot South Carolina sunshine.

