For Sale Alert: This Historic and Beautiful Charleston Home Is on the Market for $1.95 Million

The tall, skinny single houses—aptly named since they’re only one room deep when viewed from the street—were originally built to stay cool during those balmy low-country summers by optimizing airflow. Their most noteworthy feature is that the “front door” of the house opens onto a porch that spans the length of the house. That porch is duplicated on the second floor, with a portion having been closed in to create an extra room inside. Additionally, the house has a screened-in porch along the back side of the house that leads out to a spacious backyard shaded by mature trees. As with many Charleston homes, the outside of the house is just as beautiful as the inside—take a look through some of the best spaces below.