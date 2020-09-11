All Aboard! This Floating Chapel Turned Houseboat Can Be Yours for $400,000

By Meghan Overdeep September 11, 2020
Credit: SpecialFinds.com

It's a boat! It's a chapel! It's a chapel houseboat!

Find peace and tranquility on the high seas with this former floating chapel on the market for a heavenly $400,000.

Currently docked on the Manatee River in Palmetto, Florida, this residential watercraft was transformed from a floating wedding chapel into an open concept, two-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat. One of only two floating chapels in the world, this unique home weighs 33 tons and takes up 1,050 square feet of an 1,800-square-foot catamaran barge.

According to the houseboat's listing page, much of the original chapel design remains, including a 30-foot steeple, seven soaring stained-glass windows with hurricane-resistant glass, arched solid-wood chapel doors, metal roof, and assorted decks for entertaining. Air-conditioned and fully furnished, we can't think of a better way to live… or travel.

You don't have to be looking for a new house to experience this one-of-a-kind residence. The Chapel on the Bay is also available to rent on Airbnb for $250 a night.

Join us for a tour, mateys?

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Open Floorplan

Credit: SpecialFinds.com

A spiral staircase leads to a second loft bedroom.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Stained Glass

Credit: SpecialFinds.com

Rest easy knowing that all seven of the original stained-glass windows are covered with hurricane-resistant glass.

3 of 6

The Galley

Credit: SpecialFinds.com

The stunning kitchen features modern appliances and granite countertops.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Captain's Quarters

The spacious main bedroom—complete with an ensuite bathroom—is located on the ground floor.

5 of 6

Loft Life

Credit: SpecialFinds.com

The pull-out couch in the loft comfortably sleeps two.

6 of 6

On Deck

Credit: SpecialFinds.com

The living room opens onto one of the covered decks for seamless al fresco entertaining.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Meghan Overdeep