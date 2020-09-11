All Aboard! This Floating Chapel Turned Houseboat Can Be Yours for $400,000

It's a boat! It's a chapel! It's a chapel houseboat!

Find peace and tranquility on the high seas with this former floating chapel on the market for a heavenly $400,000.

Currently docked on the Manatee River in Palmetto, Florida, this residential watercraft was transformed from a floating wedding chapel into an open concept, two-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat. One of only two floating chapels in the world, this unique home weighs 33 tons and takes up 1,050 square feet of an 1,800-square-foot catamaran barge.

According to the houseboat's listing page, much of the original chapel design remains, including a 30-foot steeple, seven soaring stained-glass windows with hurricane-resistant glass, arched solid-wood chapel doors, metal roof, and assorted decks for entertaining. Air-conditioned and fully furnished, we can't think of a better way to live… or travel.

You don't have to be looking for a new house to experience this one-of-a-kind residence. The Chapel on the Bay is also available to rent on Airbnb for $250 a night.

Join us for a tour, mateys?