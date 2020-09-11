All Aboard! This Floating Chapel Turned Houseboat Can Be Yours for $400,000
It's a boat! It's a chapel! It's a chapel houseboat!
Find peace and tranquility on the high seas with this former floating chapel on the market for a heavenly $400,000.
Currently docked on the Manatee River in Palmetto, Florida, this residential watercraft was transformed from a floating wedding chapel into an open concept, two-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat. One of only two floating chapels in the world, this unique home weighs 33 tons and takes up 1,050 square feet of an 1,800-square-foot catamaran barge.
According to the houseboat's listing page, much of the original chapel design remains, including a 30-foot steeple, seven soaring stained-glass windows with hurricane-resistant glass, arched solid-wood chapel doors, metal roof, and assorted decks for entertaining. Air-conditioned and fully furnished, we can't think of a better way to live… or travel.
You don't have to be looking for a new house to experience this one-of-a-kind residence. The Chapel on the Bay is also available to rent on Airbnb for $250 a night.
Join us for a tour, mateys?
Open Floorplan
A spiral staircase leads to a second loft bedroom.
Stained Glass
Rest easy knowing that all seven of the original stained-glass windows are covered with hurricane-resistant glass.
The Galley
The stunning kitchen features modern appliances and granite countertops.
Captain's Quarters
The spacious main bedroom—complete with an ensuite bathroom—is located on the ground floor.
Loft Life
The pull-out couch in the loft comfortably sleeps two.
On Deck
The living room opens onto one of the covered decks for seamless al fresco entertaining.