I Haven't Had a Bad Night’s Sleep Since I Bought This Cooling, Breathable Memory Foam Pillow

After waking up too many times to a strained, tight neck over the years, I’ve come to never take a decent pillow for granted. It wasn’t until I got my very first memory foam pillow that I realized this kind of squishy, supportive feel is unmatched by any other kind of material. But like most things, my pillow wasn’t meant to last forever, and my search for the perfect memory foam option recently began again. I ultimately decided to follow the crowd (and the rave reviews) and give the latest release from cult-favorite bedding brand, Casper, a try.

As soon as my head hit the three layers of supportive memory foam, I was hooked. While I typically toss and turn for a period of time before drifting off, this pillow helps me fall asleep without fail every single night. No matter your preferred sleeping position, the middle layer will support your neck and head all night, while the outer two layers provide a cloud-like, cushiony feel that’s ultra-soft to the touch—no fluffing needed.

Casper designed this pillow with the hot sleeper in mind, too: Tiny airways are situated throughout the foam layers so that air can easily circulate, keeping your head cool even on the hottest nights. The jersey knit cover provides a breathable, protective shield, and can easily be tossed into the washing machine between uses.

Buy It: Starting at $89; casper.com, amazon.com

While I have no doubt Casper’s other designs are just as good, the memory foam pillow’s low- and high-density foam blend provides a huggable feel that I just couldn’t stray from. If you’ve never had the opportunity to try out the spongy material for yourself, give the 100-night, risk-free trial a go—trust me, you won’t want to return it.