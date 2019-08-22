The Difference Between a Rug and a Carpet
Floor coverings—they're always down there, but how much do you really know about the fabrics you step on every day? One easy distinction that everyone should know is between a rug and a carpet. The two terms are often used interchangeably, but when shopping, dressing a room, and laying down fabric on the floor, it's important to know the difference.
According to Merriam-Webster, a rug is "a piece of thick heavy fabric that usually has a nap or pile and is used as a floor covering," while a carpet is defined as "a heavy often tufted fabric used as a floor covering" and "a surface or layer resembling or suggesting a carpet." Synonyms? Sure.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, both 'rug' and 'carpet' are used to indicate
Colloquially, at least in the South, the difference between a rug and a carpet seems to be movability. What we call carpet is a floor covering that stretches from wall to wall and is affixed to the floor. Rugs, on the other hand, tend to be smaller than the square footage of the room (by a lot or a little) and are not affixed to the floor. They can be rolled up and moved from place to place.
